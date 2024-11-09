Southampton fell to their ninth defeat of the Premier League season today, losing 2-0 to fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, a result that should surely spell the end of Russell Martin's tenure as Saints boss.

Heading into the clash in the west Midlands, Wolves were the only side below Southampton in the table, and reports emerged suggesting Martin's counterpart Gary O'Neil would lose his job if the home side lost. However, thanks to goals from Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha, Martin is now the manager under the most immediate pressure, with Wolves leapfrogging the south coast side, condemning the Saints to bottom place for the time being.

Having accumulated just four Premier League points so far, it's been a miserable return to the top flight for Southampton, and they're going to need to start picking up points if they want to remain in the division. With the international break following this game, now would be the opportune moment for the club's hierarchy to make a change in the dugout.

Southampton Poor in Wolves Defeat

They weren't helped by VAR

Having successfully implemented a possession-oriented identity in the Championship, Martin has attempted to enact a similar playing style in the Premier League. Thus far not translating effectively, today's performance encapsulated Southampton's issues.

Having 71% of the ball, the Saints were unable to convert this possession into threat in the final third, generating zero shots on target and just 0.6 expected goals. On top of this sterile dominance, Martin's team looked vulnerable in transition, with Wolves hitting them in broken play on countless occasions.

This bleak display, against a side close to them in the table, should set alarm bells ringing for the club's hierarchy. However, St. Mary's executives may feel the controversial VAR antics within the game would make an abrupt dismissal of Martin harsh.

Feeling there was an obvious foul on Cameron Archer in the build-up to Cunha's goal, Southampton journalist Alfie House claimed he'd 'be disgusted' if the goal was given. When it eventually was, House lamented the match's officials, describing the decision as an 'utter disgrace'.

While Cunha's goal being approved may not have ultimately changed the outcome of the game, it came at a time when Southampton looked most likely to score an equaliser, at the beginning of the second half.

Wolves vs Southampton Statistics Wolves Stat Southampton 29% Possession 71% 8 Shots 9 4 Shots on Target 0 1.3 Expected Goals 0.6 1 Corners 9

They Should Still Sack Martin

VAR troubles aside

While Saturday's VAR frustrations were certainly contentious, and could be deemed egregious, this shouldn't change Martin's fate. The English coach has had ample opportunity to make minor adjustments to his system to give his side a greater chance of staying up, but he's remained staunch in the way he wants to play, which isn't bearing fruit at this level.

The international break is the perfect time to make such a change, giving a prospective new boss two weeks to settle in and work with those who aren't on national duty.

Graham Potter has been linked with the job, and has spoken out suggesting he's ready for a return to management.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 09/11/2024