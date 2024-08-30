West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, with the player completing his medical ahead of the prospective switch, according to Sky Sports.

The Spaniard will join the Hammers on a season-long loan, swapping the Parc des Princes for the London Stadium after receiving assurances over more game time.

With Julen Lopetegui promising the 27-year-old a prominent role in East London, Soler jumped at the move, having fallen out of favour in Paris, with the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz preferred by manager Luis Enrique. The deal is now set to go through, with only formalities standing in the way, just hours before the transfer window slams shut.

Soler Completes West Ham Medical

The midfielder arrives on loan

Having started just 12 Ligue 1 games last season, Soler was eager to leave PSG this summer, with Julen Lopetegui identifying the Spain international as a primary midfield target. After a protracted transfer saga, the two clubs came to an agreement on a loan deal with no option to buy, with the player keen on working with his compatriot.

It's understood that Soler flew to London today and has completed his medical ahead of the move. He'll join a midfield cohort at the London Stadium that has already been bolstered this summer by the signing of Guido Rodriguez, with the new arrival expected to partner the former Real Betis man.

West Ham Trying to Move on Aguerd

Real Sociedad want the defender

Another priority on this deadline day for the Irons was moving on central defender Nayef Agured. Having acquired Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo from Wolves and Nice respectively, the Moroccan has become surplus to requirements in East London, with Lopetegui not an admirer of the player.

It's understood that West Ham are in 'advanced talks' over a loan deal for Aguerd, with Real Sociedad leading the charge to sign the 2018 World Cup star. The two clubs face a race against time to finalise an agreement, with the transfer window edging towards shutting, and the 28-year-old yet to sign for the Spanish outfit.