West Ham United are advancing in their attempts to strike a deal to sign Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain, with the midfielder prioritising the Hammers over other suitors, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Soler has fallen out of favour at the Parc des Princes, starting just 12 Ligue 1 games last season. Luis Enrique favoured the likes of Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery and Fabian Ruiz, and the Spaniard is subsequently eager to complete a switch to a club where he's likely to play a more prominent role.

West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui has identified Soler as a primary target, with the east London outfit looking to provide the 27-year-old with an escape route. The Irons believe they're frontrunners in the race to sign the former Valencia man, and view him as an ideal midfield partner for new signing Guido Rodriguez.

Romano: Soler Has Held Positive Talks with Hammers

Spaniard open to making London Stadium switch

Emerging through Valencia's academy, Soler made his name with his boyhood club, managing 226 appearances in six seasons in the first team before joining PSG in 2022.

However, the Valencia-born man's fortunes haven't gone according to plan in Paris, starting just 26 Ligue 1 games in his first two campaigns in the French capital. As a result, the player is looking to move on this summer, with West Ham emerging as the most likely suitor.

PSG are said to be willing to sanction a deal in the region of £20 million, a modest fee that the Premier League side are likely willing to meet.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano revealed that Soler's priority is swapping the Parc des Princes for the London Stadium:

"I still think that West Ham will advance on the Soler deal because contacts are going very well on the player's side. Contacts are also ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain, so despite the reports of other clubs, I'm told that West Ham are also a priority for the player. "The manager, Julen Lopetegui, makes the difference. He's Spanish, like Soler, so he's talking to the player and this is why they have an advantage on this story."

Negotiations remain ongoing, as alluded to by Romano, with a deal expected to be concluded in the final week of the window. Soler's arrival would add another experienced midfielder to Lopetegui's ensemble, with the PSG man likely to partner one of Rodriguez or Edson Alvarez in the middle of the park.

Soler's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Key Passes Per 90 1.65 Progressive Passes Per 90 6.12 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.41

Lopetegui Looking at Landing Ahmedhodzic

Capital club have already signed Kilman and Todibo

While the priority for West Ham in the remainder of the summer window appears to be strengthening in midfield, the Irons are reportedly still in the market for another centre-back. Max Kilman and Jean Clair-Todibo have already arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nice respectively, but one more addition in this area is on the agenda in what looks like being a defensive overhaul at the London Stadium.

The east Londoners have made contact with Sheffield United over a deal for Anel Ahmedhodzic, although they face competition from Wolves and Ipswich Town for his signature. The Bosnian international impressed last season for the Blades, despite the Yorkshire side's dismal season, and would be keen on a move back to the top flight.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 25/08/2024