Brighton & Hove Albion wing-back Solly March is set to be ‘rewarded’ with a new contract by the club’s hierarchy, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his £40,000-per-week contract at the Amex Stadium and has been one of their standout performers this season.

Brighton news – Solly March

At the end of last month, TEAMtalk revealed that Brighton have ‘begun talks’ with March over fresh terms due to his rich vein of form.

The versatile star is also said to have worked his way onto England manager Gareth Southgate’s radar ahead of the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

March has predominantly played as a winger throughout his senior career but has thrived in a slightly different role of late under Graham Potter and now Roberto de Zerbi.

Comfortable playing on either flank as a winger or a wing-back, March has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet under De Zerbi since his arrival back in September.

What has Jones said about March?

Jones has disclosed that he has been told March is set to be compensated for his efforts on the pitch with a new contract and he beliefs he goes under the radar at Brighton.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I’m hearing that Solly March is to be rewarded with a new deal, and that would seem very deserved.

“At times he flies under the radar a bit because of (Alexis) Mac Allister, (Moises) Caicedo and (Kaoru) Mitoma, but he really is a big part of the success story as this team have been evolving.”

How has March been playing?

March has enjoyed the most productive season of his career despite it only being March after registering five goals and five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for Brighton.

The former England Under-21 international has helped the Seagulls challenge for a European qualification spot while also reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

And March’s importance to Brighton has been highlighted by the fact he has started all of their Premier League games to date.

Brighton supporters will surely be eager for March to commit his long-term future to the club and contribute to their success for seasons to come.