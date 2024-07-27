Highlights Roman Reigns could be set to return to WWE at SummerSlam after Solo Sikoa threatened him on SmackDown.

Sikoa challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at next Saturday's event, but made it clear that Reigns was also on his mind.

Reigns hasn't been seen since losing to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The return of Roman Reigns to WWE could be just one week away after Solo Sikoa issued a challenge to the former six-time world champion at the conclusion of Friday's episode of SmackDown. Sikoa will challenge Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam for the same WWE Championship that Reigns lost to the 'American Nightmare' at WrestleMania 40 - and has vowed to bring the title back to The Bloodline.

As part of the video package in which the promo aired, Reigns was heavily featured. The 39-year-old star has been heavily rumoured to be returning to the company in the coming weeks, and it's hard to imagine that WWE would have hinted so heavily at Reigns' comeback if the man himself wasn't going to make an appearance at the Premium Live Event that takes place next Saturday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Speaking directly into the camera, Sikoa delivered a chilling threat to Reigns:

"In one weekend, The Bloodline will handle family business. If Roman Reigns got a problem with that, you know where to find me. You can end up like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, and acknowledge me."

WWE Sets Up Roman Reigns' Return as a Babyface with Solo Sikoa's Promo on SmackDown

The original 'Tribal Chief' hasn't appeared on WWE television in person for three months

Reigns is unlikely to make his comeback alone, either, as Paul Heyman is expected to be by his side when he returns. The 'Wise Man' was written off of SmackDown when he was viciously attacked by the new Bloodline of Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu. With no members left of the original stable that Reigns formed, it is natural that his first act after returning will be to take revenge on Sikoa and his new recruits.

It remains to be seen whether Reigns will get involved in the SummerSlam main event between Rhodes and Sikoa, but if Roman were to cost his real-life cousin the WWE Championship, then it would add even more spice to their feud. A battle to find out who is the true 'Head of the Table' appears inevitable - with the possibility that Reigns could enlist the help of original Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso to help his cause.

Reigns hasn't been portrayed as a good guy on WWE television since early 2020 and with so many options for his return, SummerSlam looks set to be the star of an exciting new chapter for one of the company's biggest stars.