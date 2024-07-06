Highlights Solo Sikoa has declared himself the new Tribal Chief, targeting Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown (the 5th of July) saw a chilling declaration from The Bloodline faction, with its seemingly new leader, Solo Sikoa, declaring himself the new Tribal Chief.

The show, emanating from Toronto, Canada, scene of this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, closed with Sikoa in a darkened room with his Bloodline brothers, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and newest member Jacob Fatu. Perched at a table with a spotlight similar to being in an interview room, Solo spoke passionately about his desire to dethrone Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, and bring the gold back to The Bloodline.

What Solo Sikoa Said About Roman Reigns

Holding the sacred Samoan necklace, Solo said: "This is an Ula Fala. This makes me The Tribal Chief. This is not what I wanted, but this is what my family needed. Roman Reigns was not man enough to defend our title at WrestleMania. He was not man enough to defend our legacy against Cody Rhodes and his legacy.

"Therefore, he shall no longer call himself The Tribal Chief, because I am The Tribal Chief now. And I am going to take back our WWE Undisputed Title from Cody Rhodes. And if Roman Reigns wants that back, he can try and take it from me, because I am going to show everyone in the Money in the Bank 6-Man Tag Team match, Cody Rhodes, I am coming for you, and you will acknowledge me."

Both Roman Reigns and The Rock have been on hiatus from WWE since WrestleMania earlier this year. In their absence, Solo has formed a new version of The Bloodline stable. In fact, none of the original Bloodline members remain after Paul Heyman was taken out last week for not acknowledging Solo Sikoa as the new leader of the group.

Roman, as mentioned, is away. Jimmy Uso was kicked out just after 'Mania, Heyman was Powerbombed out of the group, and Jey Uso left last year to become 'Main Event.' It is widely believed that Roman, when he makes his eagerly-anticipated return, will look to target Solo and reclaim his spot as the 'Head Of The Table.' We could even see a Bloodline War Games at Survivor Series if Roman decides to reunite the family (specifically The Usos) and maybe even the Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn.

Possible Additions to The Bloodline

However, there are even more family members potentially waiting in the wings. Don't forget, the Anoa'i family is absolutely massive.

Hikuleo, brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa and son of Haku, is being widely linked with coming to WWE in the near future. Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, is on the wrestling scene, competing in Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling. Journey Fatu, son of Tonga Kid, wrestles on the independent scene, mainly in deathmatches. Ava, daughter of The Rock, and currently NXT General Manager. Sean Maluta, son of Afa, has competed in WWE before, in the Cruiserweight Classic.

This is in addition to the likes of Naomi and Nia Jax. Nia Jax isn't related to the Anoa'i family by blood, but her father, Joseph Fanene, is cousins with the legendary 'High Chief' Peter Maivia, and she herself is cousin of The Rock, Reigns, The Usos, and Solo.

The 6-Man Tag main event of Money in the Bank in Toronto will see Bloodline members Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga, with Tonga Loa in their corner, taking on the trio of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.