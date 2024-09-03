Manor Solomon's arrival at Leeds United was without doubt a surprise one, with the wing star being seen as a relative coup for the Whites towards the end of the transfer window amid his season-long-loan from Tottenham Hotspur and following his debut, Whites journalist Adam Pope could not hide his marvel at the former Fulham star, showering him with praise and labelling him as operating at a "different level".

Solomon joined Leeds with little time left in the window with Tottenham needing outgoings and Daniel Farke desperately needing fresh arrivals following the departures of star attackers Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Having never operated at Championship level before, there is genuine intrigue as to how he will fare under the German and after registering an assist on his debut the winger has received widespread praise for his efforts.

Manor Solomon Branded as 'Different Level'

The winger grabbed an assist to leave fans marveling

His arrival at Elland Road could not have started better, with an assist on his debut to show just what he can do at second-tier level after crossing for young striker Mateo Joseph to head in the opener against Hull City.

Leeds United's Championship statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 7 =7th Goals conceded 3 =3rd Shots taken per game 14.8 5th Shots conceded per game 7.5 2nd

Speaking on the 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet' Podcast, Pope stated that Solomon was superb, beating Hull defenders throughout the day - before labeling the Israeli star as 'different level' as he assisted Joseph's opener. He said:

"But [Manor Solomon], I think he was the stand out for me. Neil Redfearn, who was with us, said it just looked like he was fading a little bit at times. "He was so good, and for me, he just felt like exactly the player that we watched at Fulham take Leeds apart from minute one. "He was superb, and I thought he's going to burn out after an hour - but when he dropped his shoulder twice, went past two players and got the perfect cross in, I thought this guy was different level. I thought he was brilliant on the day, I thought he was fantastic."

Solomon is a Great Summerville Replacement

The winger has the pace and experience to fill in for the Dutchman

The signing of Solomon at Elland Road is undoubtedly a coup given his previous exploits throughout his career.

Having come through the Maccabi Petah Tikva youth academy, Solomon got his big break in European football back in 2019 when he joined Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk and after scoring 22 goals in 106 games for the club which ended due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he joined Fulham on loan in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manor Solomon has 37 caps for Israel, scoring 7 goals in the process.

Four goals in 19 games for the Cottagers saw him impress Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who signed him on a five-year deal last summer - but having only made six outings for Tottenham, injury put an end to his run of games in north London, and he's subsequently joined Leeds to get back to his best.

A solid debut, as described by Pope, means that Leeds fans will have huge confidence that Solomon can replicate the form of departed duo Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter - who have both made Premier League moves - whilst the contract extension of Willy Gnonto on the right-hand side of attack will surely push the Italian to become their main man this year after a largely underwhelming campaign last time out at Elland Road.

