Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United made a mistake re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo and revealed that the only reason the Red Devils brought him back to Old Trafford was to prevent him joining local rivals Manchester City. In 2021, after three years in Italy with Juventus, news broke that the Portuguese superstar would be leaving the club. Rumours began circulating on where he would go next.

After scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances for Juventus, it was clear that he was still operating at a very high level and several big teams were interested. It was ultimately a homecoming for Ronaldo, though, and he rejoined former club United that summer. It was a move that had plenty of the Old Trafford faithful thrilled. They were very excited to see their hero coming home after 12 years away and who can blame them? Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all-time after all.

Now, though, Solskjaer, who was manager at the time, has revealed that it was actually a mistake to re-sign Ronaldo back in 2021 and the move had a negative impact on the team.

Ronaldo's Return Hurt the Dressing Room

It was done to prevent him succeeding at City

While Ronaldo's return was initially met with a positive reception from fans of United, the move ultimately didn't pay off and actually had a negative impact on the team. According to Solskjaer, who was speaking at the Oslo Business Forum via Daily Mail, the former Real Madrid star's arrival may have affected the whole dressing room and altered the dynamic of the squad. It was apparently done, though, as the club were worried he'd thrive at City and score 'more goals than Erling Haaland' if he were to play under Pep Guardiola there.

"Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players in the world the last 15 years. I played with him. He played for Manchester United. He has history with the club and he's leaving Juventus but we can not give him to Manchester City because he will score more goals than Erling Haaland is doing at the moment, probably. "So I speak to Cristiano. We get him to Man United, but I think maybe that affected the whole dressing room, the dynamic in the dressing room. Maybe other players felt less important because, of course, this is one of the world superstars that comes in. He did well. He was top scorer that year, scored 24 goals or something, but i was out of the job 10 weeks later!"

It has been widely speculated that United only signed Ronaldo to stop him joining their local rivals in the past, but now there's official confirmation that this was the plan from Solskjaer. Considering how things played out, though, they may have been wise to just let him move to the Etihad.

Ronaldo's Second Stint at United was Disappointing

It all felt apart in his second season

Initially, it looked like bringing Ronaldo back to United was a genius move. In his first season back in England, the forward scored 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils. He demonstrated that he was still capable of leading the lines for the team in the Premier League and it all seemed promising.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag before his second campaign changed everything, though, and Ronaldo found his place in the side under threat. He was playing less frequently and it led to some controversial reactions from the former Juventus man. He eventually conducted an interview with Piers Morgan where he blasted United and admitted he didn't respect Ten Hag. It wasn't long after that he was released from his contract and Ronaldo went on to sign with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League where he continues to thrive today.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 28/09/2024