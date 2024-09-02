Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interview when he suggested that winning a cup competition can hide the fact that a manager is struggling has gone viral again after Erik ten Hag, in the wake of a disheartening 3-0 loss to Liverpool, defended himself by pointing to the fact that Manchester United have won trophies in back-to-back campaigns.

In Ten Hag’s full campaign at Old Trafford, the Dutchman managed to beat a stubborn Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford and Casemiro.

The next season followed, and the Red Devils managed - albeit by the skin of their teeth - to reach the FA Cup final, where they met their local foes Manchester City at Wembley.

Ten Hag and his men reigned victorious in the capital in a 2-1 victory but, largely thanks to their eighth-place finish in the top flight, many believed that his days were numbered at the helm.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Man Utd recorded their worst ever Premier League finish since its inception in 1992.

Solskjaer’s Interview Re-Emerges

‘Sometimes, a cup competition can hide the fact that you’re struggling’

Much to the dismay of some supporters, the 54-year-old kept his job and, heading into the international break, the 13-time Premier League champions, reside in 14th after picking up one win from three outings. Following the Liverpool game, per the club's official website, he said:

“Listen, we won, the last two years, behind City, the most trophies in English football, so we performed already the last two seasons. And we are… Listen, listen, listen to me. That is the reality, they are the facts. And, yeah, also this year, we want to win, and we want to win trophies. And so, I'm quite confident we will build to this.”

Since Ten Hag’s words, an interview with striker-turned-manager Solskjaer, who took charge of 149 United games between March 2019 and November 2021, has re-emerged, and gone viral, where he suggests that winning silverware sometimes papers of the cracks.

“It’s more of an ego thing, for managers and clubs. ‘We’ve finally won something!’ – we need to see progress and if we progress well enough and we perform well enough, trophies will end up at the club again. “But it’s not like a trophy will say that ‘We’re back!’. It’s the gradual progression and consistency of being at the top of the league or in and around there. Sometimes, a cup competition can hide the fact that you’re still struggling.”

The United chief remains insistent that his side must ‘stick to the plan’ and that football is about winning trophies – but many are in disagreement given how they have shown little progress since his arrival. You can watch the full video of Solskjaer’s interview below.

What Next for Manchester United

The international break could ease the pressure

What is so fortunate for those associated with the Manchester-based club – from players to the fans - is that an international break will allow them time to potentially alleviate their problems after scraping a win against Fulham, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the dying embers and facing humiliation at the hands of Liverpool.

Man Utd - Next Five Matches Date / Time (BST) Opponent (H/A) Competition 14/09/24 / 12:30 Southampton (A) Premier League 17/09/24 / 19:45 Barnsley (H) League Cup 21/09/24 / 17:30 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 25/09/24 / 20:00 FC Twente (H) Europa League 29/09/24 / 16:30 Tottenham (H) Premier League

Following the domestic hiatus, the Red Devils face Southampton in the Premier League on 14 September before welcoming Barnsley to Old Trafford in the League Cup – a trophy that, as mentioned, Ten Hag won in his maiden campaign. A loss to the League One outfit could smell trouble for the ex-Ajax chief.