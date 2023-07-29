Highlights The potential ban on tyre blankets in F1 has been postponed

Discussions on the 2026 regulations are ongoing, with investigations being made on reducing the size and weight of the cars and improving energy management.

Pre-season testing for the 2024 campaign will take place in Bahrain from 21-23 February, shortly before the first race of the season.

The latest FIA F1 Commission meeting notes have been released, with tyre blanket bans, 2024 pre-season testing, and the 2026 cars on the agenda among other things.

The sport's key stakeholders regularly meet to discuss some of the most pressing issues in the championship, and at the latest the potential ban on tyre blankets was one of the main talking points.

Indeed, there has been chatter for a while that the sport will lose tyre blankets, meaning the drivers will have to warm up their tyres themselves when taking on things like outlaps after pit-stops, and there was potential for that ban to come into place as of 2024.

Many of the drivers have voiced concerns over such a ban, however, and the latest Commission has revealed that the blankets will remain for next year at least, with a further decision on 2025 and beyond to be made in the future:

"Consistent with the future environmental and cost saving objectives of the sport, an option to remove the use of tyre blankets has been under consideration," said the FIA notes from the Commission, "and the 2023 Pirelli tyre testing campaign has focused almost entirely on this objective, with expanded test days dedicated no-blankets testing.

"Pirelli reported on the outcome of this test campaign to the F1 Commission. The results of the testing undertaken so far show that the change can be implemented to the requested target specifications for 2024, however it has been decided to postpone the introduction of a tyre blanket ban for dry tyres in 2024 and to continue this discussion and further testing into 2025.

"Further analysis will continue for other potential future changes to the regulations that can improve the environmental sustainability of the sport."

Another key point of discussion was the 2026 regulations, which will see the latest overhaul of the rules and directives around power units.

On this matter, the FIA notes stated:

"The FIA presented an update regarding the ongoing work on the 2026 Formula 1 car specifications. While the core targets have remained unchanged, there has been constructive dialogue in the relevant Advisory Committees between the FIA, FOM and the teams that continues to shape the direction of the future regulations.

"Significant progress has been made on this project that is ongoing, and the FIA is currently analysing the most effective ways to achieve a significant reduction in the size and weight of the cars, as well as improving the energy management."

One of the other highlights of the meeting was the news around pre-season testing and where it would take place.

As has been the case in recent years, the sport will pitch up in Bahrain a week before the first race there to undertake testing, with the 21-23 of February confirmed as the dates for the first running of the 2024 cars:

"The Commission gave approval for 2024 pre-season testing to take place outside of Europe, fewer than ten days before the first race of the season. Testing will therefore be from 21-23 February in Bahrain."