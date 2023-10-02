Highlights Manchester City and Manchester United both suffered defeats in this weekend's Premier League matches, while Luton Town secured their first win of the season against Everton.

The Tottenham game vs Liverpool was filled with controversy due to questionable VAR calls, ultimately resulting in a 2-1 win for Tottenham.

A Liverpool mascot experienced disappointment on and off the field, as he was snubbed by Son before the game and witnessed his team's painful loss.

This weekend in the Premier League saw plenty of drama and controversy take place up and down the division. Manchester City, for instance, lost their first game of the season away at Wolves. Bitter rivals Manchester United also tasted defeat as they dropped points yet again, this time to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. While Luton Town picked up their first win of the season, beating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

The most eye-catching game, however, came in London as Tottenham played host to Liverpool. Both sides came into the fixture in good form, having yet to lose a league match this term. And thanks to a few dodgy calls from the VAR team, neutral fans were treated to a controversial classic.

VAR makes huge error in Liverpool loss at Spurs

The Reds appeared to have taken the lead during the first half when Luis Díaz raced on to Mohamed Salah's through-ball and brilliantly fired past Guglielmo Vicario. The flag instantly went up to rule him offside but a quick check suggested this was a mistake. Despite the officials also coming to that conclusion with the help of their technology, the goal was still disallowed.

Indeed, Darren England on VAR and his assistant Dan Cook somehow failed to communicate properly with referee Simon Hooper and so he stuck with the onfield decision. Adding insult to injury, Curtis Jones was then shown a questionable red card not long afterwards.

Son Heung-min made it 1-0 but Liverpool equalised through Cody Gakpo on the stroke of half-time. Another big call went Spurs' way in the latter stages of the game with Diogo Jota picking up two yellow cards. Despite being down to nine men, Jurgen Klopp's men dug deep and looked to have done enough to earn a point.

Son Heung-min Appearances Wins Draws Defeats Goals Assists Record vs Liverpool 15 2 4 9 6 1

This was until the 96th minute of the match when a low cross was fizzed into the box by Pedro Porro. Joël Matip couldn't sort his feet out quickly enough as he inadvertently fired the ball into his own net, meaning Tottenham would pick up all three points in a 2-1 win.

For everyone involved with the Reds – from fans to players and all coaching staff – it was a painfully frustrating end to an absolutely infuriating match. For one supporter, however, it seemed as though the disappointment started even before kick-off.

Son snubs Liverpool mascot in the tunnel

Indeed, as you can see in the footage below, a youngster clad in full Liverpool gear had the rare opportunity of walking out on the Tottenham Hotspur turf alongside Virgil van Dijk. The fan can be seen waiting in the tunnel with all the players when Spurs captain Son goes to shake hands with the Reds' Dutch defender. The South Korean fails to acknowledge the mascot, and then leaves him hanging when an arm is extended for a high five. The boy looks a little dejected and then appears to sarcastically applaud the Tottenham striker.

It certainly didn't get any better from there on for the Liverpool mascot as his team lost in the most painful manner. He may well have been disappointed by the snub from Son but he wouldn't have been the most exasperated individual on Saturday afternoon. That award goes to Klopp, who dubbed the VAR mistake for Diaz's goal as "strange". He spoke with just as much anguish, if not more, about the two red cards, saying: