Ange Postecoglou's fantastic start to life as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur continued on Friday evening as he masterminded his team to a fine win. Travelling away to Selhurst Park, his men picked up all three points in a 2-1 victory which secures another week at the top of the Premier League table for Spurs.

After a close first 45 minutes, Tottenham clicked into gear in the second half as a deflected James Maddison shot forced an own goal by Joel Ward to break the deadlock. By the 66th minute, the game had been put to bed as Son Heung-min finished off from close range after a fine move involving Brennan Johnson helped set the South Korean up. Jordan Ayew did get on the scoresheet late on but that 94th-minute goal was nothing more than a consolation.

The win now leaves Spurs on 26 points after their first 10 games, meaning Postecoglou has furthered his record as having the best start for a new manager in Premier League history. At the heart of his success has been Son, who was made captain by the Australian after the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Son makes the top 25 on the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers

The 31-year-old now has eight goals in the league this season which actually takes him up into the top 25 on the list of all-time Premier League goalscorers with 111 strikes to his name – level with the likes of Sadio Mané and Dion Dublin. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Gary Neville asked the forward: "Harry Kane's got 9 goals in the Bundesliga, you've got 8, have you got a little competition going?". To which, Son remained humble, simply saying: "Not really, Harry is another level for me."

Son's Premier League stats Games Goals Assists 2022/23 36 10 6 2023/24 10 8 1

The Tottenham captain certainly is a likeable figure – with one respectable incident going viral earlier this month – and he showed this in another moment during the game against the Eagles. Indeed, in the 67th minute, having recently put his team up 2-0, the South Korean took a stoppage in play as an opportunity to take on some fluids. He cheekily stole a water bottle from one of the Crystal Palace medical staff who was treating an injured player, took a swig and then offered a drink to referee Andy Madley who politely refused.

It's been a great start to the season for Spurs – as evidenced by their position at the top of the table – but they do have some tricky fixtures on the horizon. After all, they host Chelsea in their next league match, before playing Wolves, Aston Villa, Man City, West Ham, and Newcastle in the following five fixtures.

Postecoglou says Spurs can win the Premier League

It will be interesting to see how they look after those matches but manager Postecoglou is insisting that his fans have every right to dream. Speaking to Sky Sports after the win on Friday night, he made his point, saying: