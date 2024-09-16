Son Heung-min’s post-match interview after this weekend's north London derby has sparked surprise among supporters from both sides of the divide. Tottenham slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal after a second-half header from Gabriel, as their ongoing struggles with set-pieces under Ange Postecoglou persisted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Three of the last four goals the Gunners have scored against their fierce rivals have come from corners, and a solid defensive performance from Mikel Arteta's men condemned Tottenham to their worst start to a Premier League season in nine years. Nevertheless, after the final whistle, Postecoglou reaffirmed his belief, stating once again that he always wins trophies in his second season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta became the first Arsenal manager since Arsene Wenger to win three consecutive away games against Tottenham.

Naturally, given Tottenham's long-standing trophy drought, Postecoglou's remarks raised a few eyebrows. But Son's assessment of the weekend's clash only intensified the social media uproar, as the 32-year-old claimed that his side "dominated the game."

Son's 'Deluded' Assessment

Arsenal fans remind Spurs star that possession doesn't equal dominance

The 32-year-old claimed Spurs ‘dominated’ the game against their rivals, which has led to some fans calling him ‘deluded’. “We dominated the game, the football was there, we just conceded from a set-piece again,” he told Sky Sports. “We did it last season and it is really frustrating. I am sure the fans are also very disappointed. We have to improve, 100 per cent. It’s a tough moment and we have to stick together.

“We are getting into the final third, but the players have to take the responsibility to score. It is the hardest part of football, making the right decision and being clinical. We will bounce back strong, there is a long way to go.” Watch Son's interview below:

The interview sparked plenty of reaction on social media, with fans flocking to X (Twitter) to downplay the South Korean international's remarks. One fan commented, "There's a difference between dominating the ball and dominating the game. Definitely didn't look the better team," while another added, "Deluded in defeat."

Surprisingly, it wasn't just rival fans criticizing Son. A Tottenham supporter said: "Wouldn’t say we dominated the game. We’ve all got eyes, pathetic performance." Meanwhile, another frustrated fan added: "Sick and tired of hearing this! I really really am! We do not care if you dominate! You can dominate all you want, but if you cannot win games, it means nothing at all."

Tottenham's Set-piece Calamities Continue

Postecoglou's interview also triggered skepticism

Tottenham's post-match reaction produced surprise all around. Spurs conceded 16 goals from set-pieces last season out of 54 (excluding penalties), but Postecoglou refused to be drawn on their apparent weakness in dead ball situations. In his own controversial interview, the former Celtic boss said: “I know, I know, for some reason people think I don't care about set pieces and it's a narrative that you can keep going on for ages and ages.

“I understand that. Like I said, we work on them all the time like we do for every other team. You know that they're a threat, as I said, for the most part, we handled them really well today, but we switched off for one and we paid a price and you learn from that and you move on.

"But it is what it is, you know, it's my burden to carry and I'm happy to do that. It's not like, like I've always said, for me, there's a bigger picture that's at play here that's much more important than the finer details of us getting to where we want to. For us, the way forward is to try to turn the football we're playing now into something meaningful.”