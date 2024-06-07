Highlights Son Heung-min plans to stay at Tottenham despite rumours of a move to Fenerbahce.

Tottenham sources deny the likelihood of Son leaving this summer.

Son aims to extend his career at Tottenham, potentially staying for 15 years.

Son Heung-min is slowly but surely becoming one of the most influential figures in Tottenham Hotspur's recent history after yet another stellar season in a white shirt, having notched 17 league goals for the campaign under Ange Postecoglou - and despite reports linking him with a move to Fenerbahce, GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that the Korean will stay put, with the potential to see out his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 after two stellar seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored 21 goals in just 61 games for the Bundesliga, and after a relatively slow start to life at Tottenham, he has recorded at least ten goals in every Premier League season since, becoming a vital part of the Tottenham side throughout past decade. With Harry Kane moving to Bayern Munich last summer, Son is by far and away the most important attacker at the club and he has had to carry that burden with him this season, with the club finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Son Heung-min: Transfer News Latest

The attacker was bizarrely linked with a move to Turkey

A report from Teamtalk suggested that Fenerbahce were in the race to end his nine-year spell at Tottenham, with new Fener boss Jose Mourinho potentially coming back to his former club to take Son off of Daniel Levy's hands after taking the job in Istanbul just three years after leaving Tottenham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham scored 74 goals last season, with Son taking 17 of those strikes - just under 25 per cent of their goals.

It would be an audacious move to say the least with Son having flourished for Tottenham last season, still more than capable of being able to produce at the top level and a move to Turkey would be a backwards step, all things considered - and that was compounded with reports that Levy had called the reports 'a complete lie'.

Sources: Son Could Stay at Tottenham Until he Retires

A new contract has not been ruled out for the South Korean

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Son has been linked to Fenerbahce, there is ‘no chance’ of a deal happening this summer.

But even more promisingly for Tottenham fans, the South Korean legend plans to be at the north London club next season and beyond, which could catapult him to even further stardom by club supporters, who have seen him blossom at the club ever since their rise under Mauricio Pochettino and beyond.

Son Heung Min's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 17 1st Assists 10 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 3rd Shots Per Game 2.4 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =3rd Match rating 7.30 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/06/2024

Son has been open to a new contract in N17 for some time, and there is even the possibility that he stays at Tottenham for the rest of his career, having already spent nine years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and soon to turn 32, his stay could reach 15 years - an incredible feat.

Having assumed the captaincy this season, Son played his 300th Premier League game for Tottenham in the 4-2 loss against Liverpool at the start of May and that figure looks set to continue to rise.

Tottenham Need a Striker to Rival Son

Plenty of Europe's up and coming stars have been linked

With Tottenham having agreed another year's extension on Timo Werner's loan move, that will likely see him compete with Richarlison for the left-flank position, whilst Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson will battle it out for a place on the right.

That leaves Son on his own in the striker spot, and he will need backup - with Santiago Gimenez one of many strikers linked to join the Lilywhites from Feyenoord.

