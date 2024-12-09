Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min looked distraught in his post-match interview after losing 4-3 to Chelsea on home soil as the seasoned South Korea international took the blame for missing a gilt-edged chance in the second half.

Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski got the party started in north London with goals in the 5th and 11th minute, respectively, before Jadon Sancho halved the deficit just six minutes later, marking the Englishman’s second goal for the club.

As architects of their own downfall, the home side conceded two penalties – both converted by the calm and collected Cole Palmer – in the second half, while a 73rd-minute Enzo Fernandez strike caused even further misery.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 22 Premier League home games, a run which started last November.

After 15 outings, the capital club are now sitting in 11th place with 20 points and – despite beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 4-0 last month – the pressure on Ange Postecoglou and his entourage continues to grow.

Son, 32, grabbed merely a consolation in the affair’s dying embers to grab his fourth of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign but is kicking himself for fluffing his chance late on in proceedings with the three points still up for grabs.

Looking up to the sky in disbelief, Son – who is widely considered to be one of the best wingers in world football – conducted his post-match media duties and relayed his side’s disappointment over their self-inflicted loss on Sunday afternoon.

“Yeah, it’s very, very disappointing, I don’t know what to say at the moment. We made it such a good game in the first half an hour and then we conceded very sloppy goals and we’re very sorry for the team.

“You can’t concede the goals like this, of course,” the left winger continued as a replay of Yves Bissouma’s late challenge on Moises Caicedo was shown. “Especially inside the box, you can’t just dive in in this kind of situation.

Son, who was made Tottenham captain following Harry Kane’s departure in the summer of 2023, has taken full responsibility for the loss after failing to convert his chance in the 67th minute.

Practically one on one with Chelsea shot stopper Robert Sanchez with the score poised at 2-2, the tricky wide man tried to wrap his right-footed effort around the Spaniard but was unable to find any joy. He said: