Son Heung-min was allegedly racially abused in the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The South Korean was named in his side's starting lineup for the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son played 89 minutes in his side's victory.

The 30-year-old was instructed to walk past the travelling Crystal Palace fans after making way for Arnaut Danjuma.

And, as he made his way around the pitch to the dugout, he appeared to be racially abused by a Palace supporter.

Shocking footage showing the moment has circulated on social media. Watch the video below...

Tottenham condemn alleged racist abuse of Son Heung-min

Tottenham have released a statement after the footage circulated on social media.

Their statement read: "We are aware of an allegation of racial abuse towards Heung-Min Son during yesterday’s match.

"Discrimination of any kind is abhorrent and has no place in society, our game and at our Club.

"We are working with Met Police and Crystal Palace to investigate and identify the individual involved.

"We will do everything in our powers to ensure that if found guilty, the individual will receive the strongest possible action - as was the case earlier this season when Son suffered similar racial abuse at Chelsea."

Crystal Palace vow to ban supporter who racially abused Son Heung-min

Palace, meanwhile, will take heavy action when the supporter is identified.

A tweet from the club read: "We are aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs yesterday, appearing to make racist gestures towards Heung-Min Son.

"Evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will face a club ban. We will not tolerate such behaviour in our club."

Spurs and Son are next in action when they travel to Aston Villa on Saturday May 13.