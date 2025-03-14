Summary Heung-min Son is a renowned football player in the Premier League due to his consistency and attitude in the game.

In every league, there are certain football players who are more memorable than others. In the case of Son Heung-min, it would be safe to say that he is one of the Premier League's most famous.

Having joined Tottenham Hotspur ten years ago, the South Korean has left his mark on an entire generation through the consistency of his performances - he is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the world - and the attitude he has consistently displayed. And while he may be a star of the game himself, there is nothing to stop him from having great admiration for many of his peers.

When recently asked by GOAL to name the five players he considers to be the best on the planet today, the Chuncheon native was quick to reveal the choices shared by many observers.

5 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona — Spain