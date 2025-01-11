Tottenham Hotspur skipper Son Heung-min has endured very few feuds throughout his illustrious career by virtue of his warming persona – but that’s not to say that there aren’t a select few that have rubbed the South Korea international up the wrong way.

His most notable altercation – captured in Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing series – was with former teammate Hugo Lloris. Spurs players had to create a barrier between the two to ensure that a dressing room fracas didn’t occur.

Lee Kang-in, a Paris Saint-Germain star who has been linked with a January move to Arsenal, is also a player who also got on the wrong side of the ex-Bayer Leverkusen hotshot last year. And now, the two could lock horns on either side of north London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son and Lee have played 30 times together for South Korea and have lost just five of those.

Teammates at international level, their confrontation happened on the eve of their semi-final of the Asian Cup after the PSG man, regarded as one of the best Asian players in world football right now, left a team-bonding dinner earlier than expected in order to play table tennis.

Inside the South Korean Duo’s Bust-Up

Brawl happened on the eve of their semi-final defeat to Jordan

Bust-ups do happen, however. It’s usually two players from opposing teams that come to on-pitch blows, but there have been times across the years when, irrespective of the shirt they’re wearing, tempers have flared too high.

Newcastle United’s infamous brawl between Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer springs to mind – but Lee and Son, while on international duty, were not afraid to let one another know their feelings.

It was reported that Son, the captain of the national team, wanted to spend time bonding at the dinner table ahead of such an all-crucial Asian Cup encounter, while the younger members of the squad were keen to brush up on their table tennis skills.

Quickly turning physical, a perplexed Son grabbed Lee and, in retaliation, the Arsenal-linked star attempted to punch the man nine years his senior before their fellow countrymen stepped in to pull them both apart.

Reports of the disagreement came following South Korea’s defeat to Jordan at the semi-final stage of their Asian Cup campaign in February 2024. Yazan Al-Naimat and Musa Al-Taamari scored in the 53rd and 66th minute, respectively, leaving Son and his compatriots with no choice but to pack their bags and head home.

But ahead of their semi-final tie in the showpiece tournament, the South Korean duo clashed, which led to the Spurs captain, regarded as one of the best wingers in world football, dislocating his finger. As such, he was forced to strap his fingers to avoid further damage.

As a result of the defeat, Jurgen Klinsmann was relieved of his duties – but there was a bigger issue at hand, but both players were willing to sweep their issue under the carpet.

Lee was quick to apologise for his actions pre-semi-final and acknowledged his respect and dedication – or lack thereof – to the South Korean national team, and so he travelled to London to hash it out with the Tottenham skipper.

In his public statement, the promising winger wrote: “I thank Heung Min again through this article for his warm welcome and response to my visit to London. I did something I should never have done at the dining room that day.

“Despite receiving excessive expectations and support, I apologize once again for disappointing football fans for being an exemplary image and character that I should have as a Korean national player.”

In response, Son accepted his countryman’s apology and suggested that he himself ‘made a lot of mistakes’ as a player in the infancy of his career by writing: “We will take special care of Kang-in to ensure that Kang-in does not do this wrong thing again, so that all of us players can grow as a senior and a captain of the national team.”

Lee Kang-in Linked with Arsenal Move

PSG not looking to actively sell winger​​​​​​

With one of their main stars in Bukayo Saka out nursing a damning hamstring injury, the north London-based outfit are keen to add reinforcements to their attack in January – especially as they are Liverpool’s main title rivals this campaign.

As such, The Athletic have reported that Mikel Arteta and his entourage are looking at two options: a) a long-term deal for a marquee signing or b) a deal for the short-term. Their decision could be based on the financial implications.

Lee Kang-in – Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards RCD Mallorca 73 7 10 13/1 Valencia CF 62 3 4 5/2 PSG 60 11 7 4/0 Valencia Mestalla 26 4 2 6/0

And one name that is on their radar is Lee, who has plundered six goals and two assists in 16 Ligue 1 games this season. The fact that the wide man, who prefers to play off the right, is reportedly considering his options could play into Arsenal’s hands.

Club scouts have been tracking the ex-Valencia star – who is open to the prospect of a move – and his development for a long time. PSG are not looking to actively sell, while any deal for the 23-year-old would need to be north of the €22million they paid to sign him.

