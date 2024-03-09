Highlights Tottenham are confident Son Heung-min will stay, despite contract concerns and interest from Saudi Arabia.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is out of contract next summer and could be leaving on a free transfer as it stands, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that there is a lot of confidence that he will remain at the club, with the South Korean international 100% committed to Spurs.

Son has been a key player at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since his arrival and the north London outfit will undoubtedly be desperate to extend his stay at the club. The former Bayer Leverkusen man is the current club captain after Hugo Lloris departed, so his influence is important both on and off the pitch.

The 31-year-old has attracted interest in recent years, but so far Spurs have managed to fend off any interest. With Harry Kane leaving the club in the summer, Son has taken on more responsibility in attack and is more influential than ever.

Tottenham Stepping Up Contract Talks With Son

According to HITC, Tottenham are ready to step up talks with Son regarding his contract, with discussions ongoing since last summer. The Lilywhites are hoping to take negotiations to the next stage and tie the South Korean forward down to a new deal, and they will be desperate to do so with time ticking down on his contract.

Son's current deal is set to expire next summer, with the 31-year-old earning a comfortable £190k-a-week at Spurs. If Tottenham are unable to convince Son to sign on the dotted line, then they might have to consider cashing in during the summer transfer window, or they risk him leaving on a free transfer in 2025.

Heung-min Son - Comparison with 2023/24 Premier League Tottenham squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.35 2nd Goals 13 1st Assists 6 =2nd Shots per game 2.5 =2nd Man of the Match awards 4 1st Key passes per game 1.8 4th Correct as of 08/03/2024

The Spurs forward has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, but Son has admitted that if he wanted to move to the Middle East in the summer, then he wouldn't be plying his trade in England right now, hinting that he had offers to depart...

"If I wanted to go there [Saudi Arabia], I would not be here. I love playing football, obviously money is also important but I dream for playing [in the] Premier League."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son Heung-min (158) ranks third in Tottenham's all-time top goalscorers list, being Jimmy Greaves (194) and Harry Kane (278).

Losing Son would be a disaster for Ange Postecoglou, so the club are likely to prioritise extending his stay. Interest in the attacking star could continue in the summer, but the north London outfit will be confident he will remain with the club after turning down Saudi Arabian offers in the past.

Ben Jacobs - Son 100% Committed to Tottenham

Jacobs has suggested that Son, who has been labelled as 'outstanding' by Postecoglou, is 100% committed to Tottenham and the Lilywhites are confident he will stay. The 31-year-old might use interest from Saudi Arabia as leverage to get a better deal from Spurs. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"The summer is going to be quite useful I would have thought to Son, if he does want to start contract negotiations with Spurs, due to the fact that Saudi clubs will almost certainly try. Even if it's believed that there's a high confidence that he'll remain at Spurs. But if that offer is tabled, you can use that as leverage, which is naturally very helpful. I know that Victor Osimhen, when he had three offers from Saudi Arabia that just kept going up and up and up, was also able to use that as leverage to get his extension package at Napoli. So Son will have some suitors but there's no suggestion at this point that he's anything other than 100% committed to Spurs."

Spurs Could Move for Ivan Toney This Summer

The likes of Timo Werner, Richarlison, and Son have been utilised in a centre-forward role at times this season, but none of the trio are considered natural strikers. Postecoglou and his recruitment team could be in the market for a new number nine in the summer transfer window, to finally replace Kane who joined Bayern Munich in 2023.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Spurs are continuing to monitor the situation of Brentford's Ivan Toney. The north London club feel that the England international would be a good fit for Postecoglou and they could be set to enter negotiations when the window opens later this year.

