Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has been a revelation for the north London club since his arrival, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has now discussed his future with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that contract talks are still ongoing.

With Son's current deal close to expiring, the South Korean international and Tottenham will both have decisions to make during the summer transfer window. The 31-year-old is yet to put pen to paper and as it stands will be leaving the club on a free transfer in 2025. Spurs might have to consider cashing in to avoid his departure for nothing unless they can tie him down to a new contract.

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward has attracted interest of late, particularly from Saudi Arabia, so he could be tempted by the riches on offer from the Middle East in the final few years of his career. Ange Postecoglou and his team are likely to be desperate to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium considering his importance to the side.

Son Heung-min Attract Interest Amid Contract Talks

Speaking back in 2023, Son all but confirmed that he had an opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window, suggesting that if he wanted to ply his trade in the Middle East, he would already be doing so...

"If I wanted to go there [Saudi Arabia], I would not be here. I love playing football, obviously, money is also important but I dream for playing [in the] Premier League. Obviously most people are going there at the moment which is really, really interesting. But, the Premier League is still for me a dream to play for it, so I'm looking forward to this season."

Son's £190k-a-week contract is due to expire in just over 12 months, so it's going to be an important summer for deciding his future. According to HITC, Spurs are looking to take the next step in negotiations to tie him down to a new deal after they initially opened discussions in 2023.

Heung-min Son - Comparison with 2023/24 Premier League Tottenham squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.40 2nd Goals 14 1st Expected goals (xG) 8.6 2nd Assists 8 1st Shots per game 2.4 =2nd Man of the Match awards 5 1st Key passes per game 1.8 4th Correct as of 21/03/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that although the Spurs attacker is 100% committed to Postecoglou's side, he might use potential interest from Saudi Arabia as leverage to secure himself a better contract.

Son isn't getting any younger so there's a chance he might only get one more long-term proposal before the end of his career, and Spurs will be hoping he extends his stay at Hotspur Way for the next few years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Erling Haaland (23), Mohamed Salah (24), and Ollie Watkins (26) have provided more goals and assists combined than Son Heung-min (22)

Michael Bridge - Negotiations for Son are Still Ongoing

Bridge has suggested that contract negotiations are still ongoing between Tottenham and Son, reiterating his importance to the north London club. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he's a brilliant ambassador for Spurs and is globally key to the football club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...

"Yeah, still ongoing. This is a player who, let's face it, is just brilliant on the field, but a brilliant ambassador and obviously globally, so key to the football club. He's been a great club captain since taking over from Harry Kane. He's come back from the Asian Cup. He was very personally disappointed with the way it was done. I don't think he had the best relationship in the world with Jurgen Klinsmann. Maybe that's taken him a little bit of time to come back."

