Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is likely to attract interest in the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that he's going to be a target for Saudi Arabian clubs, leaving him with a decision to make.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have been looking to bring the best talents from around Europe to the Middle East over the last few years, with a host of Premier League stars taking advantage of the riches on offer. The likes of Ruben Neves, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and N'Golo Kante are among those currently plying their trade in Saudi Arabia.

Son could be the latest target, and Tottenham might have a fight on their hands to convince him to stay at Hotspur Way. Although the South Korean international appears committed to the north London club, with his career reaching the latter stages, the money on offer could be too difficult for him to turn down.

Tottenham Looking to Tie Son Down to New Deal

Son's £190k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, meaning Spurs will have a major decision to make in the summer transfer window. If Tottenham are unable to convince him to sign a new deal, they might be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. The north London outfit may have been hoping to have already secured Son's long-term future, but he's yet to sign on the dotted line.

However, according to HITC, Spurs are ready to take the next step in contract negotiations for Son after opening discussions last year. Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Son is 100% committed to the Lilywhites, but he may use a potential offer from Saudi Arabia as leverage to get a better deal from Tottenham.

Heung-min Son - Comparison with 2023/24 Premier League Tottenham squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.44 2nd Goals 14 1st Expected goals (xG) 8.6 2nd Assists 8 1st Shots per game 2.5 =1st Man of the Match awards 5 1st Key passes per game 1.8 4th Correct as of 11/03/2024

Son has previously hinted that he's already received proposals on the Middle East, revealing in an interview that if he wanted to go to Saudi Arabia, he would already be there. Losing the 31-year-old would be a disaster for Spurs, considering he was appointed as captain by Ange Postecoglou before the campaign began, replacing Hugo Lloris.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Erling Haaland (23), Mohamed Salah (24), and Ollie Watkins (26) have provided more goals and assists combined than Son Heung-min (22)

Ben Jacobs - Son Will Have a Decision to Make

Jacobs has suggested that Son, who Australian tactician Postecoglou has described as 'world-class', will have a decision to make in the summer transfer window, with Saudi Pro League sides set to make a move to secure his signature. The journalist adds that the former Bayer Leverkusen forward won't be short of options, and he could receive a lucrative offer to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"We've known for a year that Saudi deal makers still hope they can change Son's mind and they can get him to the Saudi Pro League. We heard a lot of reports that that would happen in 2023. That's not and has never been my understanding. I've always been told that Son is only and has always only been a Saudi target for 2024 or potentially 2025. So Son will have a decision to make, because he won't be short of options, and the Saudi offer will be lucrative naturally, as to whether he wants to stick it out at Spurs, maybe even end his career at Tottenham, or take a big money move."

Tottenham Could Target Championship Star

With Timo Werner only signed on a loan deal in the January transfer window and Son's future potentially in doubt, Postecoglou and his recruitment team could look to bring in an additional forward when the market reopens later this year.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are at the front of the queue to sign Hull City youngster Jaden Philogene, while he's also attracting interest from a number of clubs. Spurs' scouts have regularly monitored the England youth international and they could make a move in the summer transfer window. The youngster moved to the Championship outfit from Premier League side Aston Villa in 2023.

