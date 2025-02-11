Just like any other sport, football always brings out raw emotion in all of us. But sometimes those feelings aren't always positive. Throughout the past decades, we have witnessed tears of happiness and sadness, as well as anger and frustration.

When the pressure is on or a huge trophy is on the line, this is when things can turn quite sour out there on the pitch, especially if things don't go your way. We've seen players and managers spit the dummy out over a lot of things, such as controversial referee decisions.

At GIVEMESPORT, we have ranked the 10 worst losers in football history, featuring some names that you can probably guess are on this list.

10 Neymar

Formerly of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain

Many regard Neymar as being one of the biggest wastes of talent in recent times. Throughout his career in Europe, he has been accused of being lazy off the ball, apart from the odd bursts of brilliance in key matches for both Barcelona and PSG.

The Brazilian superstar is known for his flair on the pitch, but he doesn't always take defeat well. Neymar has been involved in several heated moments after losses, from mocking opponents on social media to confronting referees. His reaction after Paris Saint-Germain’s 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich saw him in tears. But this is far from his worst 'sore loser' impression.

In the 2015/16 La Liga season, Barcelona lost 2-1 to Valencia. After the game, the forward appeared to take his frustrations out on opposition defender Antonio Barragan. The Brazil international was caught slapping Barragan's back as he celebrated with his teammates.

9 Didier Drogba

Formerly of Chelsea

It's crazy to think that a man built like Didier Drogba behaved like a spoilt kid whenever he lost a game of football. The former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker was a warrior on the pitch, often bullying the opposition defenders, but his frustration boiled over after Chelsea’s controversial exit from the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona.

The Blues were moments away from getting through to the finals as they held a 1-0 lead. However, Barca would equalise through Andres Iniesta deep into stoppage time, which meant they would go through on away goals. After the final whistle, the Ivorian striker stormed towards the referee, shouting, "It's a f*****g disgrace!" on live television.

8 Pep Guardiola

Current Manager of Manchester City, Formerly Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola ranks at number eight on this list. Luckily for everyone, the Spaniard rarely tastes defeat as a manager. But when he does lose, he certainly takes moaning to a whole new level in his interviews and press conferences.

Guardiola is one of football’s greatest tacticians, but he shows his frustration when things don’t go his way. Whether it’s blaming referees, questioning rules, or sarcastically congratulating officials, Pep has had his fair share of post-match tantrums. For example, after Manchester City's 3-1 loss to Liverpool in 2019, he repeatedly shouted, “Thank you so much!” to the referees, clearly upset over controversial calls.

We've even seen him do some bizarre things in recent years after drawing, such as after the 2024/25 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League. Guardiola entered post-match interviews with scratches all over his face and head, and when questioned about it, he told interviewers that he did it to himself.

7 Luis Suarez

Formerly of Liverpool and Barcelona

Ranking at number seven on this list is Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez. Although he is one of the best strikers we have seen in recent history, Suarez has a large collection of controversial moments, and his reaction to losing is just as dramatic.

Whether it's refusing to shake hands with Patrice Evra after a racism scandal, adding even more fuel to the fire between Manchester United and Liverpool, or biting Giorgio Chiellini on the shoulder in frustration at the 2014 World Cup, or crying uncontrollably after Uruguay’s 2018 elimination, Suarez is no stranger to emotional outbursts.

It's obvious Suarez hates being on the losing team. The current Inter Miami player was involved in one of the most controversial incidents in World Cup history in 2010 when he pulled off an acrobatic save on the line with his hand to deny Ghana a go-ahead goal in the quarter-finals. The Uruguayan would be sent off for handball. However, Ghana missed the penalty and later would cruelly lose on penalties to deny them a spot in the semi-finals.

6 Pepe

Formerly of Real Madrid and Porto

While the former Portuguese stalwart is considered one of the greatest central defenders in the modern era, he was a terrible loser who is known for his aggressive style of defending with a very short temper.

The former Real Madrid defender lashed out at opponents and officials in moments of frustration throughout his remarkable 23-year career. One of his worst meltdowns came in 2009 when he purposely kicked Getafe’s Javier Casquero while he was on the ground after conceding a penalty. To add, on numerous occasions, he has been accused of bending rules to con the match officials to gain an advantage.

5 Luciano Gaucci

Perhaps one of the craziest stories in the 21st century in the footballing world came after the 2002 World Cup. Luciano Gaucci, who was the owner of Perugia Calcio at that time, made global headlines after threatening to sack South Korean player Ahn Jung-Hwan. Jung-Hwan, who was then on loan to Gaucci's Perugia football club, scored a golden goal that eliminated Italy from the World Cup.

Gaucci immediately made public comments about cancelling Ahn's contract and was quoted as saying: "I have no intention of paying a salary to someone who has ruined Italian football."

4 Arsene Wenger

Formerly of Arsenal

Arsene Wenger had many strops and altercations on the touchline during and after matches throughout his exceptional 22 years as Arsenal boss. The Frenchman is one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, winning three titles, but he often struggled to accept defeat gracefully.

He had a long-standing rivalry with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and he would regularly blame referees, fixture schedules, and even the weather after losses. His famous phrase: "I did not see it," became a running joke whenever Arsenal players were involved in controversial incidents such as blatant fouls and red card offences.

Additionally, he had multiple spats with his closest rivals such as Jose Mourinho, when he managed Chelsea, if the result of the game did not go his way.

3 Jurgen Klopp

Formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool

During his time in England, Jurgen Klopp was a bit like Marmite to football fans; you either loved him or you hated him. While the German coach's energy and charisma made him a fan favourite at Liverpool, many neutral and rival supporters disliked him due to his attitude after defeats.

After suffering losses, he has blamed referees, broadcasters for certain kick-off times, and even once blamed the weather for Liverpool’s losses. One of his most famous excuses came after a defeat to Everton, where he claimed, "The wind was too strong."

There is no getting away from the fact he is a brilliant tactician, but equally, he is one of the sorest losers in the modern game, which is highlighted by his countless run-ins with interviewers after defeats.

2 Jose Mourinho

Formerly of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Roma

There is no denying that Jose Mourinho is one of the biggest characters we've ever seen in the modern era. When things don’t go his way, "The Special One" has always blamed referees, rival managers, his own players, and, believe it or not, even ball boys, for defeats.

One of his most famous meltdowns came in 2011 when Real Madrid lost to Barcelona, and he poked Tito Vilanova in the eye. Mourinho is notorious for his sarcastic comments, conspiracy theories, and refusal to accept responsibility.

His most recent tantrum came after the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League final when his side Roma were beaten on penalties by Sevilla in a feisty game. After the match, Mourinho would go on an insane rant about the match referee, Anthony Taylor. His frustrations did not stop there as he chased down Taylor into the car park to confront him over his performance, where Mourinho would drop some F-bombs.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Formerly of Manchester United and Real Madrid

Coming in at number one (you may have already guessed it) is Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international is undoubtedly one of the greatest players and goalscorers to ever play the game, but he really does let himself down when he suffers a big loss.

Throughout his extraordinary career, we've seen CR7 throw many tantrums out there on the pitch when things are not going his way. When tasting defeat, he's thrown the captain's armband in frustration, stormed off the pitch without shaking hands, and even refused to acknowledge defeat in his post-match interviews and press conferences.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has even admitted in the past that he hates losing, hence his countless extreme reactions in those situations. Luckily for him, he hasn't lost very often throughout his career.