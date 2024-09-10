Mohamed Salah has already made his decision to up and leave Liverpool at the end of the current campaign, midfielder-turned-pundit Graeme Souness has suggested. His claim comes after the Egyptian forward let slip after their 3-0 win over Manchester United.

In the wake of the defiant victory, the 32-year-old dropped a bombshell on his future as he suggested that this is his last year at Anfield: “I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively a bit, this is my last year with the club and I want to enjoy it.”

“I feel I am free to play football - we will see what happens next year.”

After failing to pull up trees, Salah moved to AS Roma and piqued the interest of Jurgen Klopp and his entourage - and, well, the rest is history with the right-winger notching 214 goals and a further 92 assists in 352 games thus far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah is Liverpool’s third all-time top goalscorer - 214 strikes in 352 games.

Souness: Salah’s Mind Has Already Been Made Up

‘I think he’s got something lined up’

Since arriving on the red side of Merseyside, Salah has asserted himself as one of the best wingers in the world and his name has been enshrined in Premier League folklore by becoming one of the greatest wide men to grace the top flight.

However, speaking on talkSPORT, Souness - who played 358 times for the Reds throughout his playing career - suggested that Salah already has his next adventure lined up post-Liverpool.

“Me, I actually think he’s made his mind up. I think he’s got something lined up. Looking at it, I think that came out not the way he wanted, because I think he tried to recover from it further in the interview on Sky yesterday.

Salah's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Liverpool Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 2,536 4th Goals 18 1st Assists 10 1st Shots per game 3.6 1st Key passes per game 3.6 1st Dribbles per game 0.8 6th Overall rating 7.24 1st

The ex-Newcastle United manager also factored in the desires of his wife and children, suggesting the latter may welcome a move to Saudi Arabia - a place earmarked as a prospective destination - while the former may benefit from being in an Arabic-speaking country.

“You’ve got to factor in his family as well. His wife might want to go to Saudi Arabia. He might want to take his kids back to an Arab-speaking country. These are things we can’t answer.”

Souness’ co-host Simon Jordan admitted that he, also, expects Salah to depart the Premier League giants at the end of the current campaign, while he also suggested that, because of Salah’s age, Liverpool will already be planning ahead of his eventual departure.

Questions Arise Over Mohamed Salah’s Future

Reports suggest he’s keen to discuss new contract

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, much like to the defensive duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, there are many questions arising over the future of the ex-Chelsea man.

That said, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has reported that Salah, 32, is ‘very keen’ to open dialogue with his employers’ higher-ups over the option of extending his contract, much to the delight of the Anfield faithful.

Arne Slot and co are, understandably, looking to retain the services of the goalscoring machine past his contract expiration date and the fact that the winger is happy with the changes made by the Dutchman could mean a resolution is met.

All statistics per WhoScored