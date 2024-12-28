Graeme Souness has lambasted Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day, and called on manager Ruben Amorim to consider the player's future at Old Trafford.

Fernandes received a second yellow card at Molineux for a reckless late challenge on Nelson Semedo, in a game-changing moment that ultimately led to Wolves claiming all three points. This was his third sending off of the season, after being given his marching orders against both Tottenham and Porto earlier in the campaign.

The Portuguese playmaker has been criticised for these antics, with Amorim said to be 'furious' with his captain, while journalist Henry Winter claimed United have a better skipper in their ranks in the form of Harry Maguire. Souness has vented his own frustrations with the player, dubbing him a 'liability', while encouraging Amorim to contemplate axing him from the squad.

Souness: Amorim Should Consider Fernandes' Future

He has over two years left on his contract

Despite contributing to nine Premier League goals this season, more than anyone else in United's ensemble, Fernandes continues to frustrate fans and pundits with his poor temperament and hot-headedness. The 30-year-old has been dismissed three times this season, costing his team points on all three occasions.

This attitude has prompted Souness to lament Fernandes' actions, and call for his position at United to be under threat. The pundit wrote for the Daily Mail:

"Ruben Amorim has many major calls to make going forward and arguably one of the biggest ones is does Bruno Fernandes have a future at Manchester United? "Fernandes is easily their most talented player with the ball. He is up there with anyone else in the Premier League at being able to play that killer ball but the rest of his game is lacking in a big way. "From his antics when the game is not going well to constantly throwing arms in the air, shrugging his shoulders at teammates - and he wears the armband. "What example does he set for Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, young players all making their way in the game?"

Souness added that despite the abundance of ability Fernandes possesses, he's "become a liability for Manchester United".

While Fernandes has two-and-a-half years left on his deal with the Red Devils, it's not implausible that Amorim could indeed decide to cut ties in the summer, attempt to recoup some of the initial £47 million outlay on him, and opt instead to reinvest in a younger and less problematic creative midfielder.

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/12/2024