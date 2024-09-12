Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has given Mikel Arteta a selection headache ahead of the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - as the Spaniard aims to work his way around the sudden injury picked up by Martin Odegaard by selecting the Belgium star.

Trossard was one of Arsenal's better performers last season as they came close to a Premier League title, in a race with Manchester City that was only decided on the final day. But having failed to start the club's opening two games, sources have stated that he is unhappy at being excluded - and that desire to feature from the off could prompt Arteta to give him the nod.

Sources: Trossard 'In The Race' to Start vs Tottenham

Trossard hasn't started often but injuries have forced Arsenal's hand

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Trossard has given Arteta a selection headache ahead of the away clash at Tottenham on Sunday - as the Belgian is in contention to start in the north London derby.

Leandro Trossard's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 9th Goals 12 3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 10th Match rating 6.82 10th

The former Brighton man has surprisingly not been talked about much in the build-up to the game, despite the Gunners needing to solve a midfield crisis that sees Odegaard, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino all ruled out for the crunch clash. But sources are convinced that he is in the thinking for this game.

Arteta is aware that Trossard was frustrated not to have started for the club in the first two games of the season, and his goal in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa in late August drew a muted celebration - perhaps letting his feelings known at not being a first-team starter.

Trossard believes that he deserves more of a chance in the first-team, and is thought to have a 'stubborn streak' in him. The forward wants to play in the big games and make an impact, and that has given Arteta a big decision over which role he could be utilised in against their bitter rivals.

Sources believe that Trossard is more likely to start than Raheem Sterling if both are fit due to his understanding of the team and the system - and whilst he would probably start on the left, he can also feature up front and in attacking midfield, too. Arteta has liked Trossard leading the line before, with the Belgian swapping with Gabriel Martinelli in-game - and as such, he can't be ruled out to start against Ange Postecoglou's men.

Arteta Selection Headache Poses Many Possibilities

The Gunners have an array of versatile attacking talent

Trossard enjoyed his best season in the capital yet with 17 games in 46 games in all competitions, and with Martinelli having failed to impress last season, you can understand the Belgian's frustrations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leandro Trossard has 39 goals and 25 assists in 173 Premier League games for Brighton and Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka is the only sure-fire starter on the right-wing, but the quintet of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard, Martinelli and Sterling are all battling over three attacking places, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey likely to start in the double-pivot in midfield.

Havertz has the most experience in the hole, but Jesus hasn't featured much and so the German could start up front; which would leave Trossard as the choice to play in the hole, and Sterling may then rival Martinelli for the starting berth on the left.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-09-24.