Highlights Atlanta United bids $10M for Atalanta's Miranchuk.

The Russian international has 45 caps, and scored 13 goals and added 19 assists for Atalanta.

Atlanta United aims to strengthen team after disappointing season, with more transfers planned.

Atlanta United has submitted a bid in the region of $10 million for Atalanta attacking midfielder Aleksey Miranchuk, sources say.

Miranchuk, 28, is a Russian international with 45 caps. This season he had three goals and six assists in 1,171 minutes in Serie A for Atalanta. He had another four assists in 411 minutes in the Europa League, still a productive attacker when given minutes.

Aleksei Miranchuk Scouting Report (via FB Ref) Stat Per 90 Percentile Non-Penalty xG 0.33 85 Assists 0.51 99 Shot-Creating Actions 5.78 93 Progressive Passes 5.38 81

He joined Atalanta in 2020 from Lokamotiv Moscow and has 13 goals and 19 assists across 98 appearances. He spent the 2022-23 season on loan with Torino, where he had four goals and six assists.

Miranchuk is who the club have turned to as a replacement for Thiago Almada, who departed for Botafogo in a deal worth an initial $21 million. Atlanta United also already transferred star forward Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul for $10 million and have agreed a deal in principle to transfer Caleb Wiley to Chelsea for $11 million, as revealed by GiveMeSport on Monday.

The versatile attacker would slot in as a No. 10 in a front line that still has Saba Lobjanidze, Xande Silva and either Daniel Rios or Jamal Thiare at center forward.

Atlanta United sit 10th in the Eastern Conference in MLS on 24 points after 22 matches, a disappointing campaign thus far. They will look to reload this summer. The summer transfer window in MLS opens on July 18.

MLS clubs are permitted three Designated Players (DPs) who are not capped in what they can make and their transfer fee does not count against the cap. Miranchuk would be one of those players. The club can add at least two DPs this summer and intend to replace both Almada and Giakoumakis.