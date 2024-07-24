Highlights Atlanta United are finalizing a deal to sign attacking midfielder Aleksey Miranchuk from Atalanta, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Miranchuk, a versatile attacker with international experience, has signed off on the move to Atalanta from Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 28-year-old would be one of the most expensive players in MLS history, joining a talented front line in Atlanta United.

Atlanta and Atalanta have agreed on a fee around $13 million for the attacking midfielder, sources add. Agreements have been reached between all parties and Miranchuk has signed off on the move. DiMarzio first reported an agreement was reached.

The move would represent the first big move in Atlanta’s transitional summer that saw the club raised north of $40 million in transfer revenue, a historic window in MLS history.

A fee in the region of $13 million would make Miranchuk one of the most expensive players in MLS history. Atlanta United is responsible for the three most expensive signings in league history, led by Thiago Almada for $16 million.

Miranchuk, 28, is a Russian international with 45 caps. Last season he had three goals and six assists in 1,171 minutes in Serie A for Atalanta. He had another four assists in 411 minutes in the Europa League en route to winning the tournament.

He joined Atalanta in 2020 from Lokomotiv Moscow and has 13 goals and 19 assists across 98 appearances. He spent the 2022-23 season on loan with Torino, where he had four goals and six assists.

Miranchuk is who the club have turned to as a replacement for Thiago Almada, who departed for Botafogo in a deal worth an initial $21 million (plus another $9 million in add-ons). Giorgos Giakoumakis was transferred to Cruz Azul for $10 million and Caleb Wiley to Chelsea for $11 million.

The versatile attacker would slot in as a No. 10 in a front line that still has Saba Lobjanidze, Xande Silva and either Daniel Rios or Jamal Thiare at center forward.

Atlanta sit 9th in MLS with 28 points after 25 matches.