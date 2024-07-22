Highlights

  • FC Barcelona signs center back Mamadou Fall from LAFC for $4 million, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.
  • Fall, 21, made 22 appearances for Barca's second team while on loan last season.
  • Fall was one of the brightest young talents in MLS.

FC Barcelona has signed center back Mamadou Fall from LAFC, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is in the region of $4 million, sources add. Fall spent the last year on loan with Barcelona’s second team.

The 21-year-old defender made 22 appearances with Barca’s second team. He spent the year prior on loan with Villarreal’s B team. He broke through with LAFC in MLS, making 42 appearances around the pair of loans to Spain.

Fall was one of the highest-rated young players in MLS before departing for Barcelona. The Senegalese defender broke through with LAFC in 2021.

It’s not the first time Barcelona has signed a rising young player from MLS, having acquired Julian Araujo from the LA Galaxy in 2023.

LAFC sit second in MLS this season with 47 points after 24 matches.

