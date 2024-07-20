Highlights Brighton are closing in on a deal to sign Diego Gomez from Inter Miami. Talks revolve around a fee around $15 million.

No deal is agreed yet, but talks well advanced.

Gomez, 21, has excelled in one season with Inter Miami and has seven caps with Paraguay.

Brighton are closing in on a deal to sign Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gomez from Inter Miami, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. Nothing is agreed or done, but talks well advanced.

The clubs are working on an agreement for an initial fee around $15 million (€14 million), with add-ons taking the potential total deal to just north of $18 million (€17 million). Gomez would remain with Inter Miami until the winter, whether it'd be on a loan back clause or a deal agreed to take effect on January 1.

No deal will be totally complete soon because Gomez has departed the United States for Paris, as he will lead Paraguay at the Olympics.

The player is pushing for the move, sources say. He addressed previous reports on Wednesday after leading Miami to a win over Toronto with a goal and an assist:

“My agent is speaking to Inter Miami and Brighton & Hove Albion, I came here to make the jump to Europe,” Gomez told Deporte Total USA. “I hope it happens and whatever God wants.”

West Ham also have interest in the player, but never submitted a formal bid, sources say.

Gomez, 21, joined Miami last summer for a fee of $3 million from Libertad and was an instant boost to the group. Joining shortly after Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Gomez excelled around the trio of legends with his work rate, intelligence and quality. He’s made 28 appearances with Miami.

Though Gomez has excelled at left wing for Miami, Brighton still see him as a central midfielder, his natural position. He has seven caps with Paraguay.

The fee makes Gomez among the top 10 most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.