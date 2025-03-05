Turkiye international winger Cengiz Ünder was cleared to travel and join up with Los Angeles FC this week, and is expected to arrive at the facility on Thursday, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Ünder is now available for selection, but a decision for a potential debut this weekend is to be determined. He will join team training on Friday for the first time. LAFC face Seattle Sounders on Saturday afternoon, then travel to Columbus for leg two of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 tie.

Ünder has joined LAFC on loan from Fenerbahçe S.K. until the summer. The Black and Gold have a purchase option as part of the deal.

Ünder, 27, was signed by Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2023 for a fee north of $15 million. The winger had nine goals and three assists in just north of 1,000 minutes in the league last year. Playing time has been difficult to come by this season, with just nine appearances across all competitions.

The short-term loan to LAFC gives Ünder a chance to play every week, while it gives LAFC a new star in their attack until at least the summer. In MLS this season, clubs will play around 70 percent of their regular season matches before the summer transfer window opens, making it more difficult to wait until the summer for key reinforcements.

Prior to Fenerbahçe, Ünder featured for Marseille , AS Roma and Leicester City . He has 51 caps for the Türkiye national team.

LAFC have overhauled their roster for 2025, with Ünder joining to complete front three with Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud. They have a new midfield around Timothy Tillman, with new signings Mark Delgado, Igor Jesus and Odin Thiago Holm. Nkosi Tafari, Jeremy Ebobisse and Artem Smolyakov are the club's other key additions.

Mateusz Bogusz was transferred to Cruz Azul for a club-record fee north of $10 million, while Cristian Olivera has been transferred to Gremio for around $4.5 million plus a big sell-on clause.