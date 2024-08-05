Highlights Charlotte FC are finalizing a deal to sign U.S. international Tim Ream from Fulham, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

All parties hope to have the deal totally complete within the next few days.

Ream has had a successful career in England, tallying 312 appearances for Fulham and 126 for Bolton Wanderers.

Charlotte FC are finalizing a deal to sign U.S. international center back Tim Ream from Fulham, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Ream is traveling to Charlotte to sort the final details. All parties hope to have the deal completed within the next few days.

A move deal has been close for Ream for most of the summer, with Charlotte long working to bring the American center back from Fulham. The English club just officially signed Spanish center back Jorge Cuenca.

Ream, 36, joined Fulham from Bolton Wanderers in 2015 and made 312 appearances during his nine years with the club. He made 126 appearances with Bolton, an excellent career in England between the two sides.

The center back broke through professionally with the New York Red Bulls before being transferred to Bolton in 2012. He returns to the United States with MLS looking much different than when he left a dozen years ago.

Ream has 61 caps with the U.S. national team, including starting all three matches of his country’s run at the Copa America this summer.

Charlotte FC have been one of MLS’s most pleasant surprises this season, among the better teams in the Eastern Conference with 37 points in 25 matches. Their strength is in defense, anchored by Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett and Kristijan Kahlina.

Ream boosts an already strong group, while his line-breaking passing ability should add to their ability to control possession.

Charlotte will also soon officially sign Israel international forward Idan Toklomati from Maccabi Petah Tikva, as initially reported by GIVEMESPORT. The club are also in the market to use a designated player spot on an attacker, likely a No. 10 now with Poland international Karol Swiderski back at the club following a loan to Hellas Verona.