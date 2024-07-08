Highlights Chelsea agrees to sign US left-back Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United for $11m, with a loan to Strasbourg.

Wiley, 19, will sign a seven-year contract and play in the Olympics.

Atlanta retains a sell-on percentage and plans to reinvest funds in a new forward and attacking midfielder.

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Atlanta United to sign U.S. international left back Caleb Wiley for $11 million (around £8.5 million), per sources.

Atlanta retain a sell-on percentage as part of the deal. Wiley will be loaned to Strasbourg and sign a seven-year contract. David Ornstein of The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Wiley, 19, was named to the United States Olympic roster on Monday and will still be able to play in the tournament. He has two caps with the senior national team.

The attacking left back made 84 first team appearances with Atlanta, becoming a first-choice starter during his age-17 season in 2022. Strasbourg finished 13th in Ligue 1 last year.

Atlanta already transferred Thiago Almada to Botafogo ($21 million up front with another $9 million in add-ons) and Giorgos Giakoumakis to Cruz Azul ($10 million) this summer. With another $11 million coming in for Wiley, that's at least $42 million guaranteed in transfer revenue in one window.

Atlanta will look to reinvest the funds to sign a new forward and attacking midfielder. The club still need a new head coach as well.