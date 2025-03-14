Chelsea are in talks with Sporting CP to sign defensive midfielder Dário Essugo, GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal.

Club-to-club negotiations are ongoing for the 20-year-old star who is currently on loan at La Liga side Las Palmas, and a full agreement is yet to be reached. Sporting want a fee in excess of €20m (£16.8m) for a player who has been with them since 2014. Essugo has made 17 appearances in La Liga for Las Palmas and won seven caps for Portugal’s Under 21 side. He made ten appearances for Sporting last season, including for in the Premeira Liga as Sporting won the title under Ruben Amorim Sources: Chelsea Eyeing Essugo Deal already done for Geovany Quenda

Essugo was also looked at by Chelsea during the recent winter window before the Blues chose to sign Mathis Amougou from St Ettienne. Amougou is currently acclimatising at Cobham, and made his Premier League debut in the 4-0 win over Southampton, while next season the 19-year-old is expected to be loaned to Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg.

Essugo, who was on Leeds United's radar 12 months ago, is viewed as a modern and intelligent midfielder with a tremendous work rate. He is tenacious and moves well off the ball.

Should Essugo join, he would be the second transfer agreed from Sporting in a matter of days. On Thursday evening, Chelsea agreed a fee of around £40m to sign winger Geovany Quenda.

Dario Essugo Las Palmas Stats 2024/25 Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 0

The 17-year-old will join in summer 2026, spending next season at Sporting, and has agreed a seven-year contract with the option of a further year. GIVEMESPORT understands the Quenda fee does not include add-ons or a sell-on clause.

Manchester United were also interested in Quenda, and intent on pre-agreeing a deal for this summer. Quenda played as a wing-back under Ruben Amorim, but Chelsea view him as a wide-attacker capable of playing on both sides.

Quenda has been called up to Roberto Martinez's 26-man squad for the two-legged Nations League quarter-final against Denmark, and should he feature will win his first senior cap.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 14/03/2025.