Fiorentina and AS Roma are both chasing a deal to sign United States international midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Venezia FC, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

No deal is totally agreed between all parties, as both are in active talks to sign the midfielder. Inter Milan previously were working on a deal for Tessmann but nothing got done.

DiMarzio reported Fiorentina reached an agreement with Venezia, but sources say there is no agreement on personal terms yet.

Tessmann is currently captaining the United States at the Olympics, leading his country to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since 2000. He has two caps with the senior U.S. national team.

The 22-year-old joined Venezia from FC Dallas in 2021 for an initial fee around $4 million. He's made 99 appearances for the Italian club over three seasons between Serie A and Serie B. In 2023-24, Tessmann was a crucial piece in the club's promotion back to the top flight. He had six goals and three assists from the midfield.

Tessmann signed a homegrown contract with FC Dallas and spent just one year in the first team before being snapped up by Venezia.

AS Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and Fiorentina eighth. Both clubs have American ownership.

Notable FC Dallas academy graduates

Tessmann is one in a long line of notable FC Dallas academy graduates. The American club has produced the likes of Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Kellyn Acosta, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards, Jesus Ferreira and more.

Dallas had three academy products in the United States roster at the World Cup in 2022 and three at the Copa America this summer.

Latest Olympics schedule

The USA men's Olympic soccer team reached its first quarterfinal since 2000 after finishing in second place in Group A and advancing to face Group B winners Morocco with a spot in the medal rounds at stake.

The single-elimination quarterfinal match between the USA and Morocco will take place on Friday, August 2 in Paris (9 a.m. EDT), and there must be a winner on the day. If the teams are tied after 90 minutes, there will be 30 minutes of extra time and a penalty shootout, if necessary.

Date Match Time City TV & Streaming (USA) Fri, Aug. 2 Morocco vs. USA 9 a.m. EDT Paris USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock Fri, Aug. 2 Japan vs. Spain 11 a.m. EDT Lyon Universo, Peacock Fri, Aug. 2 Egypt vs. Paraguay 1 p.m. EDT Marseille Universo, Peacock Fri, Aug. 2 France vs. Argentina 3 p.m. EDT Bordeaux USA Network, Telemundo, Peacock

The USA had a strong showing in Group A, bouncing back from a 3-0 loss to hosts France by defeating New Zealand (4-1) and Guinea (2-0) to clinch a quarterfinal berth as group runners-up. Morocco shocked Argentina 2-1 to start Group B in a match which featured a controversial conclusion. Then, after losing to Ukraine with more stoppage-time drama, Morocco crushed Iraq 3-0 to secure the top spot in Group B based on their head-to-head win vs. Argentina.