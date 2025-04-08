Inter Miami hold the discovery rights for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, although no formal offer has been placed yet, GIVEMESPORT understands. The news was first broken by The Athletic's Paul Tenorio on Monday.

It creates a scenario where De Bruyne could join Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Florida. However, all three of those players currently fill the designated player slots at the club. It means 33-year-old De Bruyne would likely have to receive a capped salary of around £680,000 in 2025.

Sources feel De Bruyne may expect to become MLS’ second-highest paid player, with a salary closer to £12m. There could be scope for the Manchester City midfielder to earn less in his first year and renegotiate more lucrative terms in 2026, following a similar tactic when it came to Zlatan Ibrahimovic at LA Galaxy.

De Bruyne Move Complicated Despite Budget

Midfielder understood to be leaning towards MLS switch