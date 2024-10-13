Chelsea captain Reece James has not featured for the Blues since mid-May, marking almost half a year without a first-team game as he continues his spell on the treatment table - but GIVEMESPORT sources have quelled any reported move to Barcelona or Benfica, with the Stamford Bridge skipper 'fully focused' on returning to Chelsea's first-team once he is at full fitness.

James has been plagued by disruptive injuries for the past two years, but especially in 2024 - with a thigh injury being his latest setback in west London. He was hauled off against Real Madrid in pre-season, but Enzo Maresca is continuing to rule the star out, with no timeline set for his return. As a result, links elsewhere have surfaced, but the defender won't go anywhere - with sources stating that the England international is only focused on a return to Stamford Bridge action.

Sources: James 'Only Focused' on Chelsea

Reece James is Chelsea's captain and he vows to return for his club

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that James is focused only on getting fit and back into the Chelsea team once again after spending the best part of two years in and out of the team with injury.

Reports have suggested that his agent has begun to sound out new clubs, with Barcelona and Benfica reportedly amongst the clubs sniffing around his signature as Chelsea aim to cut the bulk of their squad down to ease competition and wage bill woes.

Reece James's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 25th Assists 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.4 7th Crosses Per Game 0.7 =1st Match rating 6.49 =17th

However, GIVEMESPORT sources in London have stated that there is zero substance to the speculation, and he is happy at Stamford Bridge despite not featuring much in recent seasons; with James working on his training plan in a bid to get back to regular action in the Europa Conference League and the Premier League.

Chelsea have offered a cautious approach to his return, and that has been agreed between James and Chelsea all along as to prevent more injuries taking place to hamper his season further.

Reece James Will Have to Oust Malo Gusto

The Frenchman has been one of Chelsea's best players

The 2022/23 season saw the Chelsea right-back feature in just 24 games out of a possible 50 for his club, missing out on over half of their games with a knee injury and a hamstring problem, with his longest run of consecutive games in the top-flight being just five through April and March.

But if that season was a poor return in terms of appearances, the 2023/24 campaign was worse in terms of appearances and turnouts, where James was practically absent throughout the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James has featured in 158 games for Chelsea, recording 33 goal contributions.

He hobbled off against Liverpool on the opening day of the season with a hamstring injury, and after returning against Arsenal two months later, his longest stretch of games once again was just five appearances - before a red card against Newcastle United and another injury weeks later against Everton in December saw him ruled out until May.

He has only started six games since the start of last season, with Malo Gusto impressing in his place - and the 16-time England star has a lot of work to do when it comes to earning his spot in Maresca's side, having failed to feature under the Italian so far in his tenure at the club.

Related Exclusive: Chelsea Make Reece James Decision After Injury 'Conversations' Chelsea captain Reece James is having to play the waiting game as he plots his comeback from injury

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored. Correct as of 13-10-24.