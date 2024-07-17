Highlights The LA Galaxy is close to signing free agent Marco Reus, who wants to join the team over other more lucrative offers.

The Galaxy needs to clear salary cap space for Reus, who could enhance the team's strong attack.

Reus' preferences have driven his decision to join the Galaxy over other MLS teams, making progress towards a final deal.

The LA Galaxy is closing in on a deal to sign free agent Marco Reus, sources tell GiveMeSport.

No deal is being finalized yet, but Reus wants the Galaxy, the Galaxy want Reus and several basic agreements have been reached, though final details still need to be sorted. Sources are confident in that happening.

Reus views this decision as his final club, sources say. Reus does not want to go to Saudi Arabia, despite the offers being vastly more lucrative. GiveMeSport reported last week the Galaxy were more confident in a deal being completed.

The Galaxy still will need to create space under MLS’s salary cap to make the signing happen. Fabrizio Romano first reported a deal was close.

Reus, 35, departed Borussia Dortmund this summer when his contract expired. He had 170 goals and 131 assists for the club.

At his peak, Reus was one of the best, most electrifying wingers in the world. In 2013-14, he finished with 23 goals and 22 assists in 43 matches. In 2018-19, he had 21 goals and 13 assists in 36 appearances.

Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Ranks Stat Totals All-Time Rank Appearances 429 4th Goals 170 2nd Assists 131 1st

And although he became more of a rotational option down the stretch, he showed he still had plenty of gas left in the tank, scoring nine times and adding 10 assists in just over 2000 minutes of action for Dortmund this season, a campaign which saw the German side reach the finals of the Champions League.

MLS clubs are permitted three Designated Players (DPs) who are not capped in what they can make. Every other player on the roster can make no more than around $1.7 million this year. The Galaxy’s three DPs are Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil.

The Galaxy are third in the Western Conference though level on points for first with rival LAFC and Real Salt Lake. They already boast one of the top attacks in the league and are primed to add Reus into the mix.

How Reus fits in will be up to head coach Greg Vanney, who may soon have an embarrassment of riches. DP Wingers Pec and Paintsil have excelled in their debut season, while No. 10 Puig is one of the most talented players in MLS. Versatile attacker Diego Fagundez is a bonafide starting-caliber player in his own right, earning plaudits in his minutes this season. With Dejan Joveljic up top, that’s six players expecting starting-minutes for just four spots unless Vanney tweaks his system or Puig plays deeper.

Charlotte FC tried to sign the player as well, and could have offered more money, but Reus wants the Galaxy if he comes to MLS. Los Angeles already agreed to a deal with Charlotte FC for Reus’ Discovery Rights. MLS teams need to have a player’s rights before signing. Typically in these transactions, Allocation Money will change hands only if the player signs, but in this case, Charlotte will receive some money up front, regardless if the deal gets done.

St. Louis City, featuring Reus’ old teammate and close friend Roman Burki, also had interest but Reus preferred Los Angeles.