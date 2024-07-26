Highlights LAFC is finalizing a deal to sign English midfielder Lewis O'Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

O'Brien, 25, has extensive experience in the Championship and MLS, spending time at D.C. United under Wayne Rooney.

LAFC already added French legend Olivier Giroud this summer.

Pete O’Rourke of FootyInsider247 reported O’Brien is traveling to the United States for his medical.

O’Brien, 25, has spent most of the last 18 months on loan from Nottingham, most recently with Middlesbrough and before that in MLS with D.C. United.

The central midfielder has spent the majority of his career in the Championship, making 146 appearances, but also has some experience in the Premier League. During his time in MLS, O’Brien was a constant starter at D.C. United under Wayne Rooney. The club wanted to keep him but he instead returned to England.

Middlesbrough signed American midfielder Aidan Morris from the Columbus Crew this summer.

LAFC enter the Leagues Cup break second in the Western Conference and have already added to the roster this summer. With O’Brien imminent, the club will soon welcome French legend Olivier Giroud into the squad. He’ll join his new teammates in the beginning of August.