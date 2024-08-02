Highlights The New England Revolution are nearing a deal for Tim Parker, with Henry Kessler heading to St. Louis, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Parker has been a key starter for St. Louis since their debut match in 2023.

Kessler has made 110 appearances for New England after being selected No. 6 in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

The New England Revolution are nearing a deal to acquire center back Tim Parker in a deal which would see center back Henry Kessler head to St. Louis City, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is still being finalized. Sources add New England will receive allocation money as well.

Parker, 31, has been a constant for St. Louis since their debut season in 2023. He has made 56 appearances for the club, a key starter as they enjoyed an historic expansion season last year. The club has struggled in 2024, sitting 13th with 23 points after 25 matches this year. He previously played for the Vancouver Whitecaps, New York Red Bulls and Houston Dynamo. Sources say contract talks between St. Louis and Parker's camp were not going smoothly.

Parker joins a center back depth chart that includes Dave Romney, Xavier Arreaga, Andrew Farrell and Jonthan Mensah.

Kessler, 26, has spent his entire professional career with New England, making 110 appearances. He was selected sixth in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Kessler is likely to be a key starter for St. Louis. Other options at the position include Joakim Nilsson, Kyle Hiebert, Josh Yaro and summer signing Jake Girdwood-Reich. Fellow summer signing Jannes Horn can also play through the center as well.

Both clubs have been busy this summer.

New England officially signed winger Luca Langoni on a club-record fee of just under $7 million from Boca Juniors earlier on Friday. Parker may not be their last addition.

St. Louis already remade their attack before the window started, signing free agents Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert. Horn was officially announced on Friday.