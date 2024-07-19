Highlights San Diego FC signs Northern Ireland international defender Paddy McNair as a free agent,

Both sides working on a loan until the winter so McNair can get games before preseason in January 2025.

Club building inaugural roster with key international signings like Lozano, Tverskov, Ingvartsen, and American goalkeeper Ferree.

San Diego FC has signed Northern Ireland international defender Paddy McNair as a free agent, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

San Diego and the player are working on a loan until the winter, when the club opens preseason camp. San Diego will join MLS in the 2025 season.

McNair, 29, has 49 caps with Northern Ireland and was most recently with Middlesbrough in the Championship. A product of Manchester United’s academy, McNair is adept in both central defense and defensive midfield. He spent the majority of his career with Boro in the Championship after a move to Sunderland from United. He made 27 first team appearances for United.

San Diego is working on their inaugural roster, with four players signed to MLS contracts, highlighted by Mexican star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. Lozano will remain with PSV until the winter. The club has also signed Danish duo Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen from FC Nordsjaelland, key international additions to the squad. San Diego has also signed American goalkeeper Duran Ferree.

SDFC has common ownership with Nordsjaelland, as well as the Right to Dream academy.

San Diego had talks with legendary Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, but the sides were far apart on salary expectations. Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne indicated he would be open to San Diego if he comes to MLS, but that was the extent on the conversations so far.

The club has not yet hired a head coach, but the roster is beginning to take shape. The typical cadence of an expansion roster build in MLS is to sign key international players the summer prior then add the core domestic signings in the winter following the MLS season ending.

With McNair joining Lozano, Tverskov and Ingvartsen, San Diego are off to a strong start.