Highlights St. Louis City is nearing a deal to sign forward Simon Becher from AC Horsens, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Becher, 24, formerly played for the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS.

Becher would be St. Louis' third key attacking signing this summer

Becher has already traveled to St. Louis ahead of the proposed move.

Becher, 24, broke through with the Vancouver Whitecaps before heading to Denmark this winter. With the Whitecaps he had eight goals and two assists in 802 minutes. He had three goals in north of 1,100 minutes in Denmark.

A star at Saint Louis University from 2019-21, a move to St. Louis City would be a homecoming of sorts. Becher was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver and worked his way through their second team before earning an MLS contract.

A move for Becher would be another boost amid the club’s attacking remodeling this summer. Forward Cedric Teuchert and attacking midfielder Marcel Hartel were already added as priority signings. Teuchert debuted on Saturday in St. Louis’ 1-1 draw with Sporting KC on Saturday. Hartel will debut soon.

St. Louis had a record-breaking expansion season in MLS in 2023 but have struggled in 2024, sitting second-bottom of the Western Conference with 23 points after 25 matches.