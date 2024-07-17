Highlights Toronto FC signs American defender Henry Wingo as a free agent.

Toronto FC has signed American defender Henry Wingo, sources tell GiveMeSport.

Wingo will sign as a free agent after his contract with Hungarian club Ferencvárosi TC expired this summer. He won four league titles with the dominant Hungarian side.

D.C. United will receive $75,000 General Allocation Money for Wingo's discovery rights. Discovery rights in MLS essentially mean the priority to sign a player from abroad.

The versatile 28-year-old has spent the majority of his European career as a wingback but spent time last season as a right-sided center back in a back three with Ferencvárosi. Toronto FC feature a three at the back formation under John Herdman, a role they see Wingo potentially thriving in.

Wingo began his professional career with the Seattle Sounders before heading to Europe, initially with Molde FK before moving to Hungary. He also won a league title with Molde. He made 102 appearances for Ferencvárosi in three and a half years, including experience in the Europa League.

Toronto FC are in their first season under Herdman and have been working to overhaul the roster under GM Jason Hernandez, successfully ushering in a new era with Herdman in charge. They started strong this season but have faded a bit lately, though still are above the playoff line. Toronto just snapped a nine-game winless run by beating the Philadelphia Union last weekend.

The roster is led by Italian duo Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, as well as key MLS veterans Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Sean Johnson and more.

Toronto is expected to continue adding this summer after Wingo.