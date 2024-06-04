Highlights Tottenham don't want to pursue Rodrigo Muniz despite rumors from Brazil - instead focusing on other striker targets.

Fulham want to keep Muniz despite reported interest from Tottenham and Chelsea.

Spurs are looking to boost their attacking options with players like Gyokeres, Toney, and Openda.

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer market to boost their chances of qualifying for Champions League football - but that won't be Rodrigo Muniz, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Fulham star came out of nowhere in the second half of the season to register eight goals in eight games through February and March, impressing greatly for Marco Silva's men as they staved off relegation with ease by recording a mid-table finish. His performances had Premier League fans talking but it isn't enough for Tottenham scouts to make a move.

Rodrigo Muniz: Transfer Latest

The star wowed fans with his performances in the second half of the season

Reports in Brazil have claimed that Muniz is on the radar of both Tottenham and Chelsea. Goal Brazil have suggested that Muniz's outstanding form for the Cottagers has tempted both Tottenham and Chelsea to make a move for his services, with both putting in an approach for the Brazilian.

The two London clubs are said to be 'evaluating' the possibility of signing Muniz in the summer after his 10-goal haul in the Premier League that led to Silva calling him 'great'; though it will take a fee of around £30million to sign him, the report states.

Sources: Tottenham Have Five Striker Targets

Muniz has not made Tottenham's list of strikers

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that there is no firm interest in Muniz from Tottenham, despite reports in Brazil claiming that both Spurs and Chelsea have made him a target after a stellar second half to the Premier League season.

Whilst there is no confirmation of Chelsea's interest, it would seem unlikely regardless of their other targets. Benjamin Sesko has been linked but the Blues face a three-way tussle with Arsenal and Manchester United for his signature. Regardless of Tottenham's stance, Fulham want to keep Muniz and sign a fellow forward so that he has serious competition.

Rodrigo Muniz's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 13th Goals 9 1st Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Aerial Duels Won 2.9 =1st Times Fouled Per Game 1.3 3rd Match rating 6.79 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/03/2024

Tottenham, meanwhile, have other striker targets in mind, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed; they are Santiago Gimenez of PSV, Brentford's Ivan Toney, Stuttgart's top goalscorer Serhou Guirassy, RB Leipzig frontman Lois Openda and former Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Muniz and Toney are the only ones with Premier League experience; though Gyokeres was on fire for Coventry City for two seasons in the Championship before an outstanding year for Sporting, Openda and Gimenez are regarded as two of the best young strikers in Europe and Guirassy has just come back from a 28-goal season for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Tottenham Are in Need of a Striker

The Lilywhites need a goalscorer to compliment Son

Son Heung-min has done well in a striker role but Tottenham are missing the lethal nature of both Harry Kane and Son in their attack and as such, another lethal frontman will be chased to give Ange Postecoglou a boost.

Timo Werner is set to sign on another season-long loan, and having somewhat impressed last season, fans appear relatively happy that the German will go on to feature in a white shirt next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham's top scorer in the Premier League behind Son last season was Richarlison with 11.

However, Richarlison has suffered his injury woes this season, Brennan Johnson will need a couple more years of development before he starts to motor on as a real top-class winger and Dejan Kulusevski is seen more as a creator.

With Son and Werner as options on the left flank, Johnson and Kulusevski on the right with Richarlison battling with a new striker for the frontman berth, Tottenham could have a superb squad on their hands next season if Postecoglou is given the money to splash on a new poacher.

