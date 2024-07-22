Highlights Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby is set to receive £85million over 5 years in Saudi Arabia, despite only joining the Villans last summer.

A deal with Al-Ittihad has been agreed verbally at just over £50million, allowing Villa to invest elsewhere.

Diaby's move to Saudi Arabia showcases their focus on securing future talent, aiming to make their league one of the best.

Aston Villa's sale of Moussa Diaby to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad has come as a shock to many - but GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed that the Frenchman is set to recieve a bumper wage in the Middle East with a salary that could hit £85million over a five-year contract.

Diaby only joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, and despite a season that saw him score 10 goals and register nine assists in all competitions, the winger is set to move on with reports that Al-Ittihad will complete a deal this week to bring him to a star-studded club that boasts the likes of N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Fabinho.

Diaby Set to Join Al-Ittihad From Aston Villa

The Frenchman is on the move after just one year in England

Fabrizio Romano gave Diaby's move to Saudi Arabia the "here we go!" treatment on Sunday, with a deal being verbally agreed between the two clubs after negotiations.

With the Midlands outfit having spent £50million to bring Everton star Amadou Onana to the club following Douglas Luiz's departure to Juventus, it's effectively another fee to spend big on a superstar who could lineup alongside Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey in attack with a glut of top players behind them including Onana, Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara and a defensive line.

Moussa Diaby to Earn £17m Per Year in Saudi

The star will receive every penny due to tax laws

GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed that there is an initial agreement in place between Villa and Al-Ittihad for a deal in excess of £50million that would take Diaby to the Middle East.

Villa originally wanted £60million, however there are strong payment terms from the Saudi club and that meant that Monchi and Villa's top brass were prepared to accept a slightly lower fee. Diaby has agreed a five-year contract with the Jeddah-based side, with his salary package totalling above £85million over his deal with bonuses and a base wage per year of £12.5million - which works out at above £250,000-per-week.

Moussa Diaby's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Goals 6 =4th Assists 8 3rd Shots Per Game 1.4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =4th Match rating 6.65 11th

Diaby made it clear to Unai Emery that he wanted to move to Saudi Arabia, despite joining the Villans only 12 months ago - and whilst the West Midlands club did not want to sell him, they believe that the fee allows them to invest elsewhere over the summer whilst also respecting Diaby's wishes to depart for pastures new.

There was a huge push on Al-Ittihad's behalf to bring the French winger to their club. The sizeable fee offered to Villa is due to their desire to pursue younger talents as they look to make the league one of the best in the world for the future, instead of pursuing older talents with little-to-no sale value in years to come - and their ability to attract a 25-year-old from a Champions League outfit is seen as a huge coup.

Villa Could Use Diaby Fee to Strengthen for Cheaper

The Frenchman will bring in a huge sum

Whilst Diaby is initially a big loss for Villa, the money spent on him with regards to their relative buying power wasn't entirely met on the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Villa's record sale remains as Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City for £100million back in 2021.

Morgan Rogers was arguably a stronger wide player in the second half of last season and Villa spent an initial £8million to prise him from Middlesbrough; whilst Bailey, who also joined from Bayer Leverkusen just three years ago, enjoyed a fruiful season on the flanks.

If Villa can bring someone else in - like Felix - to replace Diaby and make that step up in quality from the 25-year-old, it could be great business despite losing what was arguably their marquee signing last summer.

Related Jhon Duran Set to Tell Aston Villa he Wants to Join West Ham West Ham are getting closer to the signing of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-07-24.