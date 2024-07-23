Highlights A one-point loss against the USA showed how far South Sudan has come in international basketball.

South Sudan just came into existence in 2011, and is the world's youngest sovereign state.

In a span of seven years, the Bright Stars have gone from playing their first ever competitive game to qualifying for their first Olympics.

A missed foul call prevented basketball history from being made at the O2 Arena in London on July 20.

The world's newest country, South Sudan, was facing the most accomplished nation in the history of the sport, the United States of America, in what was a David vs Goliath matchup.

To everyone's surprise, South Sudan held a 14-point lead at half-time, only for the USA to awaken from their slumber in the second half. Wenyen Gabriel would have scored what would have been the winning bucket for South Sudan had it not been for a foul by Anthony Edwards , which, in fairness to the referees, was an extremely close call. So it wasn't surprising when Gabriel himself didn't mention the call in the post-game press conference, but instead took the opportunity to be proud of himself and his teammates for what was a heroic effort.

South Sudan was a bucket away from one of the biggest upsets in international basketball, and it's even crazier to think about, considering the country only came into existence in 2011 and still doesn't have a single indoor court.

Brief History of South Sudan

The world's youngest sovereign state

Sudan gained independence in 1956, but conflicts immediately erupted between the northern and southern regions of the country. Both regions had different demographics, with the northern region dominated by Arabs and the southern region dominated by traditional tribes. This conflict led to two civil wars, the first from 1955 to 1972 and the second from 1983 to 2005. The new state was finally created in 2011 after a referendum in which 98 percent of voters chose separation.

However, independence hasn't stopped the bloodshed in the country. There is still a lot of violence in South Sudan, which has contributed to the country being one of the poorest in the world. This has led to what has become the largest refugee crisis in Africa, with millions being affected and also displaced.

In the midst of this conflict and crisis, basketball has been one of the bright spots for the people of South Sudan.

Emergence of South Sudan basketball

The progress in the last seven years has been great for the Bright Stars

The South Sudan Basketball Federation was formed in May 2011 and became a FIBA member in 2013. Nicknamed the Bright Stars, they didn't play an official game until 2017.

In 2021, South Sudan made its AfroBasket debut, going all the way to the quarterfinals before their run was halted by the eventual champions, Tunisia. After starting with a forfeit win against Cameroon, they had memorable wins against Uganda and Kenya as well. But things were only getting started for the Bright Stars.

During the qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, South Sudan demolished the other teams, winning 11 out of their 12 games on their way to securing their spot in the tournament. They started with an overtime loss to Puerto Rico but bounced back with a historic win over China in their second game. Unfortunately, they fell to Serbia in their third group stage game, which led to them moving to the 17-32 classification games.

Slotted in between the Philippines, China, and Angola, South Sudan came out on top with three wins in five games. With Egypt winning just two of their five classification games, South Sudan finished as the highest-placed African team, thereby securing an automatic qualification to the 2024 Olympics . They will be the sole African team competing in the tournament.

The Bright Stars' rapid rise to the top of international basketball would not have been possible without former NBA player Luol Deng . Born in South Sudan, Deng and his family were forced to leave the country and seek asylum, first in Egypt and later in England.

The two-time All-Star has been the President of the Federation since 2019 but has also been doing wonders for both the program and the country through his foundation since 2005. Deng has also been part of the coaching staff in various capacities since 2020.

He played his international career with Great Britain but has ensured that today's players can represent their home country on the biggest stage, rather than playing for the country where their families found refuge, such as Australia. According to Al-Jazeera, multiple players like Sunday Dech, Majok Deng, and Deng Acuoth rejected opportunities to play for higher-ranked Boomers. This is a testament to the program that Deng has built for the Bright Stars.

The Bright Stars' head coach, Royal Ivey, has also been a major factor in their ascendance to the top of the continent. He joined the program in 2021 after serving as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder , the New York Knicks , and also the Brooklyn Nets . He is also currently part of the Houston Rockets coaching staff.

South Sudan's Current Roster Outlook

Just one of their players is currently in the NBA

After an initial 50-man shortlist was announced for the Olympics in April, it was narrowed down to 25 at the start of June.

The 25-man roster featured the likes of Bol Bol and JT Thor as the sole NBA players, but there were also players like Wenyen Gabriel, Carlik Jones, and Marial Shayok who have played in the league.

The finalized 12-man roster hasn't been announced as of July 23, but Bol Bol has already dropped out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Former 10th overall pick, Thon Maker, who last played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021, is also in the running to make the squad. Maker, who has previously represented Australia, is eager to make the switch and is currently in the process of making the switch to his home country.

Despite not having as much NBA experience as some of the other teams at the Olympics, South Sudan's chemistry could push them over the hump at the tournament.

Where Does South Sudan Go From Here?

The sky is the limit for the Bright Stars

Before their one-point loss against the USA, the 33rd-ranked South Sudan played in three other exhibition games in their preparation for the upcoming Olympics. Their first encounter was against Argentina, who are ranked eighth in the world. It was a nine-point loss which was close until the fourth quarter when the Argentinians pulled away.

But the Bright Stars bounced back with impressive wins over Portugal and Great Britain, who are ranked in the 50s.

Their first game at the Olympics will be against Puerto Rico, giving them a chance to avenge their loss in the 2023 World Cup opener. Their next game will be against the USA before they have a third opportunity for revenge when they take on Nikola Jokic 's Serbia.

Before these exhibition matches, South Sudan was predicted to be a walkover, but now teams will think twice before taking them lightly.

The majority of the Bright Stars roster consists of players in their late 20s and early 30s. These are players who have already established themselves in leagues across the globe. But they also have 17-year-old Khaman Maluach on their hands, and he could be the next big thing in basketball.

The Duke Blue Devils commit has already impressed in the few opportunities he has received, including seven points, three rebounds, and a block in 12 minutes against the USA. He is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and could be the cornerstone of the Bright Stars program for years to come.