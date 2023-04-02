Southampton star James Ward-Prowse's last chance to sign for a big club could come in the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Ward-Prowse has spent his entire career with Southampton, but Jones expects there to be questions over the England international's future in the summer.

Southampton transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to a report by Football Insider, Ward-Prowse is expected to be subject to much interest over the summer window.

The report claims Newcastle United are one of a number of sides tracking the midfielder's status.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to have shown an interest in the 28-year-old.

Ward-Prowse, who pockets a healthy £100,000 per week at Southampton, has been with the Hampshire-based outfit his entire professional career.

Contracted to the club until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, Ward-Prowse has shown plenty of loyalty to the Saints over the years, but there are new suggestions he could be forced to move on in the summer.

Football Insider suggests that if they are relegated from the top flight, the Southampton skipper will almost certainly depart for pastures new.

However, even if Ruben Selles' side retains its Premier League status, a Saints exit remains a possibility for Ward-Prowse.

What has Dean Jones said about Ward-Prowse's future?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones hinted that big questions are going to need to be answered in the summer for Ward-Prowse.

On the 28-year-old's future, Jones said: "This is probably the last time James Ward-Prowse is going to get a choice to go to a big club.

"He’s got to decide if he sticks it out and gambles with Southampton. Or does he take the plunge and see how far he can push on his career? I think that that's the big decision here. Does James Ward-Prowse actually push for a move?”

Would Ward-Prowse be justified in leaving Southampton?

Having featured over 390 times for the south coast club, Ward-Prowse, should he leave Southampton in the summer, will depart as one of the club's most-loved treasures.

Ward-Prowse has been a fixture of the Southampton side that spent the last 10 years in the Premier League, having broken into the starting-11 as a teenager.

Despite being born in Portsmouth, Ward-Prowse is undoubtedly a Saints legend, as along with his close-to 400 appearances, he also boasts an impressive goal-scoring record too.

The Southampton academy product has netted 37 times during his time with the club, while also contributing a further 31 assists.

With his boyhood side in perilous danger, Ward-Prowse can help deliver Southampton fans the ultimate gift before he leaves the club, by securing safety in the top-flight and extending their decade-long stay for another season at least.