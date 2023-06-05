Southampton now 'have an awareness' around the uncertain future of Armel Bella-Kotchap amid exit links, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Bella-Kotchap enjoyed a successful first season in English football, despite Southampton's relegation from the Premier League and Sheth believes the defender will have plenty of suitors.

Southampton transfer news - Armel Bella-Kotchap

While it may have ended in disappointment for Southampton fans, there are a select few Saints players who have walked away from this season with their reputations remaining intact.

Captain James Ward-Prowse is still revered by the fanbase and will likely land on his feet at a strong Premier League side, whereas Chelsea and Liverpool remain hot on the tail of teenager Romeo Lavia.

Another player who finished the campaign with his stocks still high was Bella-Kotchap, whose performances for the relegated side did impress at times.

As per a report by German outlet BILD, Eintracht Frankfurt are monitoring the young centre-back with a view to making a summer swoop for the Southampton star.

It's claimed Bella-Kotchap is still thought of as highly in his native Germany, having left VfL Bochum in a deal worth £10 million last season.

And now, with the window just around the corner, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has tipped Bella-Kotchap with a move away from Southampton.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Bella-Kotchap's future?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth claimed: "I think Southampton have an awareness and I think Bella-Kotchap has an awareness that he can't be playing in the Championship, if he wants to maintain those international ambitions.

"He’s got Euro 2024 just around the corner in his homeland Germany and if he wants to be part of that squad, you would think he'd have to be playing regular football in one of European football's top five leagues.”

How has Bella-Kotchap performed this season?

A fixture in the Southampton side pretty much since the first day of the season, Bella-Kotchap notched up a solid 26 appearances across all competitions for Saints (Transfermarkt).

The majority of those came in the Premier League, where the 21-year-old established himself as a key member of the Hampshire-based outfit.

Chipping in with a handy two assists down the line too, the German's season may have included even more appearances, had injuries not hampered his progression at times.

Suffering from shoulder and knee problems throughout the campaign, Bella-Kotchap will now be hoping he's done enough to warrant a move away from Championship-bound Southampton when the transfer window opens later this year.