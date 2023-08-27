Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed an impressive start to life in England, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT on how he’s reacted to relegation.

The Argentine may have been hoping to play in the Premier League this season.

Southampton news - Latest

Alcaraz signed for Southampton from Racing Club for a fee of around £12m, as per Sky Sports. The young midfielder joined in the January transfer window of last season, getting off to an impressive start for the south coast club, despite their struggles. Alcaraz scored four goals and provided two assists in just 13 Premier League starts, ending the campaign as Southampton’s third top scorer, according to FBref.

After losing James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, and Mohammed Salisu already this summer, the Saints will be hoping to keep hold of the rest of their key players. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Alcaraz has been priced out of a departure from St Mary’s, with Russell Martin and his recruitment team valuing him at around £25m. This could have the potential to cause unrest if Alcaraz was hoping for a quick return back to the Premier League.

However, journalist Jones has now provided some insight into Alcaraz’s behaviour after their relegation to the Championship.

What has Jones said about Alcaraz and Southampton?

Jones has suggested that Alcaraz hasn’t thrown his toys out the pram regarding seemingly having to stay at Southampton this summer. The journalist adds that Alcaraz seems up for the challenge this season, despite being relegated to the Championship. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah that is true his personal behaviours seemed to be pretty good around this. He doesn't really identify with Southampton beyond this transfer. He doesn't have any understanding of why this would be the case.

“But when he first came into the club, he made it very clear that he was going to give 100% for the shirt. I remember reading him saying that and I think that that is something that you usually take with a pinch of salt as a football fan. You hope it's true, but you don't expect it to be. But he's actually living up to his word at the moment. I think he seems to be up for the challenge and the fact he's not throwing his toys out the pram demanding a transfer is quite refreshing really."

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Southampton?

After missing out on Joel Piroe, who has now joined Leeds United, journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has named another striker the Saints are interested in. The report claims that Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland, who has scored 177 career goals, is one to watch before the window slams shut. Any attacking addition could depend on outgoings this summer, and the Daily Telegraph has claimed that Everton have agreed a £15m fee to sign Che Adams. It could be a busy few days for the Saints with deadline day fast approaching.