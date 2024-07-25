Highlights Southampton's £14m bid for Celtic star Matt O'Riley was rejected, with the Hoops reportedly demanding over £25m.

O'Riley has attracted interest from other clubs like Atalanta and Leicester City.

Southampton will have to focus on midfield and attacker signings to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Southampton have set Celtic star Matt O'Riley in their sights in the summer transfer window after a seriously impressive campaign for the Denmark international in the Scottish Premiership - but they will have to wait longer to land their man after they reportedly saw a £14million offer rejected for the Hoops star.

O'Riley scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists in the Scottish Premiership last season as Celtic battled to a third-consecutive title under Brendan Rodgers last season, ensuring a 54th top-flight title in their illustrious history - and without O'Riley's contributions, they may not have achieved that targets. The club would loathe to see him go - and with Southampton having a bid rejected, the signs towards him starting in next week's Scottish Premiership opener vs Kilmarnock are looking stronger.

Southampton Have £14M Bid Rejected for O'Riley

The Saints will have to up their bid to land their target

The report by The Sun states that Southampton made a £14million bid for O'Riley as Russell Martin looks to land his long-term target - but the offer has been rejected by Celtic.

The in-demand star has fielded strong interest from Atalanta and Leicester City in recent weeks, whilst Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid were both in the hunt for his services back in January, despite a move from the Spanish giants failing to advance.

The Saints offer was worth an initial £14million plus add-ons, but Celtic are thought to want a lot more than that for the 23-year-old and having qualified for the Champions League group stages for the third time in a row, are in no need to sell thanks to having money in the bank.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Martin worked with O'Riley in his time at MK Dons, and having sold the midfielder to the Glaswegian giants for just £1.5million, would love to reunite with his former star after previously waxing lyrical about him by calling the playmaker "a managers' dream".

The report further states that it could take a fee of over £25million for Celtic to entertain business, which would see their star midfielder become the most expensive departure in Scottish football history - meaning Southampton will have to almost double their bid for the star if they are to land him.

O'Riley does boast a contract until 2027, and so Celtic are in no rush to sell their star - with Rodgers admitting that wages elsewhere could render the Hoops unable to compete with clubs from other competitions.

Southampton Must Increase Their Attacking Ranks

The club have spent well defensively but attackers are needed

Southampton have bolstered their defence massively this summer but midfield and attacker signings need to be on the agenda if they are to boost their chances of staying up.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has sworn in permanently following his loan move last season after the Saints' promotion back to the Premier League saw his £20million obligation-to-buy clause kick in, whilst Burnley defender Charlie Taylor has joined on a free transfer - and with the younger signings of Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood setting their defensive line up for the future, targets further up the pitch are now being sought-after.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Martin has managed Southampton for 54 games, winning 30 of his games in charge.

Flynn Downes has also made his loan move permanent in an £18million move from West Ham United, and with O'Riley being on their shortlist, Southampton will be massively bolstering their midfield if he does join - though attacking recruits are also direly needed after David Brooks and Ryan Fraser's loan deals expired alongside Che Adams' departure to Torino.

Related Southampton Make 'Concrete Move' to Sign Matt O'Riley Southampton have made concrete moves to try and sign Celtic star Matt O'Riley "in the last few hours".

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-07-24.