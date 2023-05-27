Southampton striker Adam Armstrong would be a player that the Saints should be able to call upon for next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Saints suffering relegation to the second division, Armstrong has been linked with a potential move away.

Southampton news – Adam Armstrong

The Sun reported that if Ipswich secured promotion, which they have done now, they would set their sights on the Southampton ace.

Armstrong, 26, has since denied the speculation that he is looking to depart the south coast club this summer.

“I want to stay, it doesn’t matter what happens to the club,” Armstrong said, via the Daily Echo.

“I want to stay and hopefully do well for this club. There’s always a lot of rumours and the rumours that have been out about me have been totally false, so I don’t know where that’s from.”

The club succumbed to the drop after a number of narrow escapes, and the former Blackburn Rovers player, who cost Southampton £15m according to Transfermarkt, failed to significantly boost his club during their relegation battle.

What has Dean Jones said about Adam Armstrong and Southampton?

Jones claimed it’s difficult to foresee next season’s plans with the summer window fast approaching but did say that Armstrong would be a key player if he wishes to stay.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s hard to know what to read into it because everything’s going to change over the summer. I don’t know that too much can be read into that. Everything I understand is that he’s going to be one of the players that they were going to call on for next season. And they were quite confident that they had a good asset there for the championship. So we have to see whether that proves to be true.”

Should Adam Armstrong remain at Southampton?

Southampton’s decade-long stint in the Premier League came to an end this season but will look to climb back up following a successful season in the second tier.

The Championship will be a familiar sight for Armstrong, who enjoyed a 28-goal campaign back in 2020/21. His record in the Premier League, however, provides dismal reading as since his switch, the forward man has registered just three goals and four assists, with just one coming this term.

Next season will be unfamiliar territory for Southampton, who will be looking to win promotion at the first time of asking.

If Armstrong remains and can replicate the same sort of form from his previous time in the Championship, they will have a better chance than any of the other 23 teams to achieve a return to where they belong.

However, as the window nears closer, there’s a growing likelihood that other clubs may look to acquire the striker’s services and given his lack of regular minutes over the course of this term, there could be a decent chance he will leave the club.